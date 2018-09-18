Baguio Green : granted the title of “Hong Kong Green Organization” by ECC

Baguio Green Group (Baguio) is honored to be certified the title of Hong Kong Green Organisation (HKGO) which is led by Environmental Campaign Committee (ECC), Environmental Protection Department and other organizations. This acquisition proved our contributions to environmental protection and sustainable development. Baguio is committed to providing professional environmental services, increasing employees' green awareness and implementing green practices in our services to create a 'Clean & Green' environment.

The Hong Kong Green Organization Certification (HKGOC) is a prestigious certification scheme with high credibility. It is led by the Environmental Campaign Committee (ECC) alongside the Environmental Protection Department and in conjunction with nine organizations, namely, the Advisory Council on the Environment, the Business Environment Council, the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, the Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong, the Federation of Hong Kong Industries, the Hong Kong Chinese Importers' & Exporters' Association, the Hong Kong Council of Social Service, the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce and the Hong Kong Productivity Council. To benchmark those green organizations with substantial achievement in green management, the recognized green organizations will be granted to the title of Hong Kong Green Organisation (HKGO).

Baguio Green Group (Baguio) is honored to be certified the title of Hong Kong Green Organisation (HKGO) which is led by Environmental Campaign Committee (ECC), Environmental Protection Department and other organizations. This acquisition proved our contributions to environmental protection and sustainable development. Baguio is committed to providing professional environmental services, increasing employees' green awareness and implementing green practices in our services to create a 'Clean & Green' environment. The Hong Kong Green Organization Certification (HKGOC) is a prestigious certification scheme with high credibility. It is led by the Environmental Campaign Committee (ECC) alongside the Environmental Protection Department and in conjunction with nine organizations, namely, the Advisory Council on the Environment, the Business Environment Council, the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, the Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong, the Federation of Hong Kong Industries, the Hong Kong Chinese Importers' & Exporters' Association, the Hong Kong Council of Social Service, the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce and the Hong Kong Productivity Council. To benchmark those green organizations with substantial achievement in green management, the recognized green organizations will be granted to the title of Hong Kong Green Organisation (HKGO).