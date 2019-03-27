Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Baguio Green : running team won the 3rd place in Green Run 2019 - 10K Green Corporate Race.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 01:00am EDT

Baguio participated in Green Run 2019 which is organized by Green Council on 24 March 2019 at Science Park. To show our support in the green events, we provided the recyclable materials collection service with 19 volunteers to facilitate the proper and clean recycling during the event. At the same time, 3 Baguio's running teams formed by 17 runners participated the 1K Green Leaders Race and 10K Green Corporate Race. 'Baguio Run', one of the Baguio's running team, won the 3rd place in 10K Green Corporate Race.

Disclaimer

Baguio Green Group Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 04:59:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:01aNEXT BIOMETRICS : Basewin Technology to Incorporate NEXT Biometrics` Aadhaar Certified Sensor Technology in POS Terminals
AQ
02:01aTELE2 : Invitation to presentation of the first quarter 2019 results
AQ
02:01aELECTROLUX : Well positioned to create value - Electrolux Capital Markets Day 2019
AQ
02:01aPR NEWSWIRE : - Start of Day
PR
02:01aAMAZON COM : Standard Bank Group Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider
BU
02:01aRedAwning Announces Inclusion of its Complete Vacation Rental Inventory in Google's Expanded Vacation Rentals Experience
GL
02:00aPROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : ProCredit strengthens its market position with double-digit growth and achieves higher net profit in 2018
EQ
01:46aRenault aims to restart Nissan merger talks within 12 months
RE
01:45aAMAZON COM : Volkswagen agree strategic partnership for 'industry cloud'
RE
01:45aCORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : ASX Release Managing Director's Shareholding Resolved
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Southwest 737 MAX makes emergency landing, says computer system not to blame
3APPLE : Apple, Qualcomm gird for next phase of patent battle after mixed U.S. rulings
4GENFIT : GENFIT: GENFIT Announces Pricing of Global Offering and Approval to List on Nasdaq Global Select Mark..
5PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : Utilities Shares Rise; Key PG&E Hearing Wednesday -- Utilities Roundup
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.