Baguio Green : running team won the 3rd place in Green Run 2019 - 10K Green Corporate Race.

Baguio participated in Green Run 2019 which is organized by Green Council on 24 March 2019 at Science Park. To show our support in the green events, we provided the recyclable materials collection service with 19 volunteers to facilitate the proper and clean recycling during the event. At the same time, 3 Baguio's running teams formed by 17 runners participated the 1K Green Leaders Race and 10K Green Corporate Race. 'Baguio Run', one of the Baguio's running team, won the 3rd place in 10K Green Corporate Race.