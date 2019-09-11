Log in
Bahrain EDB Appoints Khalid Humaidan as New Chief Executive

09/11/2019 | 10:46am EDT

MANAMA, Bahrain, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) – the investment promotion agency tasked with attracting investment into the Kingdom – today announced the joining of its board member, Khalid Humaidan as Chief Executive, effective immediately.  

Khalid Humaidan has more than 20 years' experience in Bahrain’s Capital Markets.

Prior to joining the EDB, Mr Humaidan, a Bahraini national, was the Head of Global Markets MEA at BNP Paribas. He has over 20 years of experience working in capital markets and currently serves on the board of Mumtalakat, and until his appointment as CE, sat on the EDB's Board from 2014.

Mr. Humaidan said:

"At a time of rapid shifts in the global economy, the key to our prosperity lies in the rapid adoption of new trends and innovation – as well as strong partnerships between the public and private sector. The work of the Bahrain Economic Development Board has brought a range of world-class companies to the Kingdom through a forward-thinking approach that combines agility, a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem, and co-ordinated action. Having spent more than 20 years in Finance, I look forward to contribute to the next phase of the Kingdom's economic growth and forging even stronger ties with our partners."

Thanks to its nimble regulation, highly skilled workforce, high standards of living and low-cost operating environment, Bahrain is increasingly the destination of choice for businesses – from global tech leaders to innovative startups – seeking access to the growing $1.5 trillion Gulf market. In the last two years alone, the EDB has worked closely with Amazon Web Services, who just recently opened the region's first hyper-scale data centre Region in Bahrain; confectionary giant Mondelez, who chose Bahrain for their sixth global mega plant.  

About Bahrain Economic Development Board

The Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) is an investment promotion agency with overall responsibility for attracting investment into the Kingdom and supporting initiatives that enhance the investment climate.

The EDB works with the government and both current and prospective investors, in order to ensure that Bahrain's investment climate is attractive, to communicate the key strengths, and to identify where opportunities exist for further economic growth through investment.

The EDB focuses on several economic sectors that capitalise on Bahrain's competitive advantages and provide significant investment opportunities. These sectors include financial services, manufacturing, ICT, tourism, logistics and transport.

For more information on the Bahrain EDB visit www.bahrainedb.com; for information about Bahrain visit www.bahrain.com

For more information, please contact:  
Communications and Media Department  
Economic Development Board  
Phone: +973-17-589966   
E-mail: internationalmedia@bahrainedb.com 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bahrain-edb-appoints-khalid-humaidan-as-new-chief-executive-300916201.html

SOURCE Bahrain Economic Development Board


© PRNewswire 2019
