Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Baht's strength reflects robust Thai economic fundamentals - Deputy PM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 04:22am EST
New baht banknotes featuring Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn are unveiled during a news conference at Bank of Thailand headquarters in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - The Thai baht's strength reflects the country's robust economic fundamentals and the central bank has its limitations in intervening in the currency market, a deputy prime minister said on Monday.

"Thailand's economic fundamentals are stronger than other regional countries' and that is attracting foreign fund inflows," Somkid Jatusripitak told a seminar.

"But the central bank can't intervene too much at a time of a weak dollar. It's already making a loss," he said.

As the best performing currency in Asia, the baht has risen 4 percent against the dollar so far this year, having hit its highest in more than five years last week.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:07aMEASURING POPULATION AGEING : bridging research and policy
PU
05:01aELECTRONEUM : the Mobile Cryptocurrency, Partners with South African FSP and Mobile Virtual Network Operator
BU
04:53aWorld shares breathe easy as Trump pushes out tariff deadline
RE
04:39aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Munich prosecutors fine BMW 8.5 million euro for faulty engine software
RE
04:37aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most rise as Trump pushes tariff deadline; Vietnam leads
RE
04:27aPHILIP GREEN : Karren Brady quits as chairman of Philip Green's holding company
RE
04:22aBaht's strength reflects robust Thai economic fundamentals - Deputy PM
RE
04:10aHuawei breaks price ceiling with $2,600 folding 5G smartphone
RE
04:08aHuawei breaks price ceiling with $2,600 folding 5G smartphone
RE
04:08aParsimonious northerners are the euro's biggest winners - study
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : In a shift, Buffett says focus on Berkshire's stock price
2COVESTRO : Covestro says 2019 EBITDA could halve as competition heats up
3TESLA : TESLA : Rising middle class may mean bright future for Tesla
4XIAOMI CORP : Huawei security row overshadows annual telecoms gathering
5BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Persimmon shares drop after house-funding scheme practices come under fire

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.