Baht's strength reflects robust Thai economic fundamentals - Deputy PM

"Thailand's economic fundamentals are stronger than other regional countries' and that is attracting foreign fund inflows," Somkid Jatusripitak told a seminar.

"But the central bank can't intervene too much at a time of a weak dollar. It's already making a loss," he said.

As the best performing currency in Asia, the baht has risen 4 percent against the dollar so far this year, having hit its highest in more than five years last week.

