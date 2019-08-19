Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bain Capital LP : Form 8-K (08/19/2019) PDF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 06:02pm EDT

8/19/2019

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919046540/a19-17376_18k.htm

8-K 1 a19-17376_18k.htm8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): August 19, 2019 (August 13, 2019)

BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC.

(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

DELAWARE

814-01175

81-2878769

(State or Other Jurisdiction

(Commission

(IRS Employer

of Incorporation)

File Number)

Identification No.)

200 CLARENDON STREET, 37TH FLOOR, BOSTON, MA

02116

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (617) 516-2000

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, $.001 par value

BCSF

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company x

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. x

8/19/2019

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919046540/a19-17376_18k.htm

Item 8.01. Other Events

On August 13, 2019, Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (the "Company"), through BCC Middle Market CLO 2019-1, LLC (the "Issuer"), a Cayman Islands limited liability company and a wholly-owned and consolidated subsidiary of the Company, and BCC Middle Market CLO 2019-1Co-Issuer, LLC (the "Co-Issuer" and, together with the Issuer, the "Co-Issuers"), a Delaware limited liability company, priced its $501,000,000 million term debt securitization (the "CLO Transaction"). The transaction is expected to close on August 28, 2019. The notes offered by the Co-Issuers in the CLO Transaction (the "2019-1 Notes") are secured by a diversified portfolio of the Issuer consisting primarily of middle market loans and participation interests in middle market loans, the majority of which are senior secured loans. The CLO Transaction is expected to be executed through a private placement of: $222,500,000 million of AAA Class A-1 Notes, which will bear interest at three-month London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") plus 1.70%; $50,750,000 million of AA Class A-2A Notes, which will bear interest at three-month LIBOR plus 2.70%; $13,000,000 million of AA Class A-2B Notes, which will bear interest at 4.23%; $30,000,000 million of A Class B Notes, which will bear interest at three-month LIBOR plus 3.60%; and $32,500,000 million of BBB- Class C Notes, which will bear interest at three-month LIBOR plus 4.75%. In furtherance of the CLO Transaction, the Company expects that the Co-Issuers will also incur $50,000,000 of Class A-1L Loans (the "Loans" and, together with the 2019-1 Notes, the "Debt"). The Company has held 100% of the membership interests (the "Membership Interests") in the Issuer since the Issuer's formation on June 20, 2019 and expects to hold such interests at and after the closing of the CLO Transaction. The Membership Interests do not bear interest and will have a nominal value of approximately $102,250,000 million at closing of the CLO Transaction. The Company expects that the Debt will be scheduled to mature on October 15, 2031.

The Debt will be the secured obligations of the Issuer, and the indenture governing the 2019-1 Debt and the credit agreement governing the Loans, as applicable, include customary covenants and events of default. The Debt has not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities or "blue sky" laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or an applicable exemption from registration. This report is not a solicitation for or an offer to purchase the Debt.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein, including information regarding the closing of the CLO Transaction, may constitute "forward-looking statements," which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "seek," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue," "target," or "believe" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which the Company makes them. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

2

8/19/2019

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919046540/a19-17376_18k.htm

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC.

Date: August 19, 2019

By: /s/ Michael Treisman

Name: Michael Treisman

Title: Secretary

3

Disclaimer

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 22:01:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:02pCANNABIS GROWTH OPPORTUNITY CORP : oration Announces NAV of $2.96
AQ
07:02pNZURI COPPER : Results of Scheme Meeting
PU
07:02pACCENTURE : Acquires Parker Fitzgerald, Enhancing Its Risk Advisory and Assurance Capabilities for the Financial Services Industry
BU
07:01pEVE : Announces Financial Results for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended June 30, 2019
AQ
07:01pJemena is Live on GTreasury for Risk Management, Hedge Accounting
BU
07:00pShane Sampson to Leave Albertsons Companies
GL
07:00pGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (SAEX)
GL
06:58pBHP annual profit rises on robust iron ore prices, pays record dividend
RE
06:55pENBRIDGE : Announces Conversion Results for Series 3 Preferred Shares
AQ
06:52pEMERGENT CAPITAL : Closes New Arrangement
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP PLC : BHP : economic and commodity outlook
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Japan again approved shipment of photoresists to South Kore..
3EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION : EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION : Announces Dividend Record Date and..
4BOOKING.COM : Adds Sandcastle Sleepover to Roster of Unique Properties and Experiences for Summer Travel
5VISTA OUTDOOR INC : VISTA OUTDOOR : Federal's New Upland Steel Loads Are Perfect for High-Volume Hunts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group