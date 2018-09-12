Baird : Short-Term Municipal Bond (BTMIX) and Baird : Core Intermediate Municipal Bond (BMNIX) Funds Reach a Three-Year Milestone

Just over three years ago, Duane McAllister joined Baird Advisors with significant experience and a nationally recognized team.

“Duane and his team brought an investment process consistent with our risk-controlled approach and integrated seamlessly with our team,” said Mary Ellen Stanek, CFA, Managing Director, Chief Investment Officer and President of Baird Funds. “They haven’t missed a beat and we are all better together.”

Baird launched two municipal bond funds after the team’s arrival—Baird Short-Term Municipal Bond Fund (BTMIX) and Baird Core Intermediate Municipal Bond Fund (BMNIX).

On the occasion of this three-year milestone, McAllister addressed a few questions about the outlook for municipal bonds. Read the full discussion.

About Baird Advisors

Baird Advisors is Baird’s fixed income asset management division and advisor to the Baird Bond Funds. As of June 30, 2018, the group manages more than $65 billion in taxable and tax-exempt fixed income portfolios. For more information, visit www.bairdfunds.com.

About Baird

Baird is an employee-owned, international wealth management, capital markets, private equity and asset management firm with offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Established in 1919, Baird has approximately 3,500 associates serving the needs of individual, corporate, institutional and municipal clients. Baird has more than $200 billion in client assets as of Dec. 31, 2017. Committed to being a great place to work, Baird ranked No. 12 on FORTUNE’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2018 – its 15th consecutive year on the list. Baird is the marketing name of Baird Financial Group. Baird’s principal operating subsidiaries are Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated in the United States and Robert W. Baird Group Ltd. in Europe. Baird also has an operating subsidiary in Asia supporting Baird’s investment banking and private equity operations. For more information, please visit Baird’s website at www.rwbaird.com.

