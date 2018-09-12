Baird : Short-Term Municipal Bond (BTMIX) and Baird : Core Intermediate Municipal Bond (BMNIX) Funds Reach a Three-Year Milestone

Just over three years ago, Duane McAllister joined Baird Advisors with
significant experience and a nationally recognized team.
“Duane and his team brought an investment process consistent with our
risk-controlled approach and integrated seamlessly with our team,” said
Mary Ellen Stanek, CFA, Managing Director, Chief Investment Officer and
President of Baird
Funds. “They haven’t missed a beat and we are all better together.”
Baird launched two municipal bond funds after the team’s arrival—Baird
Short-Term Municipal Bond Fund (BTMIX) and Baird
Core Intermediate Municipal Bond Fund (BMNIX).
On the occasion of this three-year milestone, McAllister addressed a few
questions about the outlook for municipal bonds. Read
the full discussion.
About Baird Advisors
Baird Advisors is Baird’s fixed income asset management division and
advisor to the Baird Bond Funds. As of June 30, 2018, the group manages
more than $65 billion in taxable and tax-exempt fixed income portfolios.
For more information, visit www.bairdfunds.com.
About Baird
Baird is an employee-owned, international wealth management, capital
markets, private equity and asset management firm with offices in the
United States, Europe and Asia. Established in 1919, Baird has
approximately 3,500 associates serving the needs of individual,
corporate, institutional and municipal clients. Baird has more than $200
billion in client assets as of Dec. 31, 2017. Committed to being a great
place to work, Baird ranked No. 12 on FORTUNE’s 100 Best Companies to
Work For in 2018 – its 15th consecutive year on the list. Baird is the
marketing name of Baird Financial Group. Baird’s principal operating
subsidiaries are Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated in the United States
and Robert W. Baird Group Ltd. in Europe. Baird also has an operating
subsidiary in Asia supporting Baird’s investment banking and private
equity operations. For more information, please visit Baird’s website at www.rwbaird.com.
Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges
and expenses of each fund carefully before investing. This and other
information is found in the prospectus and summary prospectus. For a
prospectus or summary prospectus, contact Baird directly at 866-442-2473
or contact your Financial Advisor.
