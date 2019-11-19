Log in
Baird & Warner : Announces New Designated Managing Brokers of Orland Park, South Loop Offices

11/19/2019 | 01:11pm EST

Baird & Warner, Illinois’ largest family-owned independent real estate services company, today announced new leadership at its Orland Park and South Loop offices. Jim Psyhogios has been named the new designated managing broker of Baird & Warner’s Orland Park office, which serves Flossmoor, Frankfort, Homewood, Mokena, New Lenox, Oak Forest, Oak Lawn, Orland Park, and Tinley Park. Psyhogios succeeds Gailene Cowger who is retiring at year-end. Nate Thompson has been promoted to designated managing broker of the South Loop office after three years as sales support manager.

“We’re thrilled that Jim will be bringing his extensive knowledge of the industry to help guide success in the Orland Park office,” said Laura Ellis, Baird & Warner’s president of residential sales and executive vice president. “Nate and Jim worked closely to build up the South Loop office after its launch three years ago, and we look forward to Nate leveraging his talents to continue the office’s growth.”

Psyhogios has nearly 30 years of experience in real estate sales. As designated managing broker of Baird & Warner’s South Loop office, he achieved $62 million in sales in the office’s first full year alone. Psyhogios holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and economics from Elmhurst College. In his free time, he volunteers at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital and supports the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Autism Speaks.

“I’m very excited to manage the talented team at the award-winning Baird & Warner Orland Park office,” Psyhogios said. “When I managed the South Loop office there was a lot of crossover between our two offices as buyers and sellers were moving between the two areas. I’ve always been impressed with their strong team, and now I get to work with them on a daily basis. Plus, I feel like I’m still in my backyard —- it’s just a bigger backyard.”

At Baird & Warner’s South Loop office, Thompson has been promoted to designated managing broker from sales support manager. For the past three years he has helped new agents hit the ground running, training them on Baird & Warner’s technology tools.

Thompson holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Illinois State University and is a licensed real estate broker. He previously served as finance director for Safeway Construction Company, Inc. in Chicago, and managed a team at Coldwell Banker, helping them triple sales from $10 million to over $30 million. He also studied television and radio broadcasting at the Illinois Center for Broadcasting in Chicago. Prior to his career in real estate, Thompson was a producer on radio station WGRB-AM.

“After leading the sales support team for three years, I’m so honored to be managing Baird & Warner’s South Loop office,” said Thompson. “There’s a lot of activity and opportunity for our agents in the South Loop, and I’m anxious to work with the same amazing team in this new capacity. And of course, I’m looking forward to adding even more agents in the near future so we can continue fueling our growth.”

About Baird & Warner Real Estate, Inc.

Established in 1855, Baird & Warner is Illinois’ largest family-owned independent real estate services company. The Baird & Warner brand has been synonymous with making real estate easier through experience, innovation, and integrity for more than 160 years. Steve Baird, the firm’s fifth-generation owner, has been consistently recognized among the industry’s most influential leaders. Baird & Warner ranked as a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace in Chicagoland real estate in 2019 for the eighth year in a row. With nearly 2,400 broker associates in 28 offices and comprehensive mortgage, title, and relocation services, Baird & Warner ranks among the nation’s top real estate firms. Learn more at www.BairdWarner.com.


© Business Wire 2019
