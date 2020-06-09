Log in
Baird & Warner Announces New Vice President of Relocation

06/09/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Baird & Warner, Chicagoland's largest locally owned independent residential real estate services company, has named Elizabeth McGrath the new vice president of relocation services. She takes on this new role at the retirement of Jo Lay, who has served as vice president of relocation at Baird & Warner since 2014. Prior to joining Baird & Warner, Jo worked in the relocation industry for 30 years.

McGrath has been with Baird & Warner since 2012 and in that time oversaw the marketing and training of department relocation programs, including taking the lead role in establishing Leading RE’s U.S. Military on the Move® program at Baird & Warner. Additionally, she facilitated the development and launch of the First Responder program, the company’s in-house rebate program for qualified first responders in Chicagoland.

McGrath has served as an executive member of Chicago's Corporate Relocation Council board of directors and as a member on Worldwide ERC's YP40 committee. An accomplished public speaker, McGrath has spoken at several LeadingRE, Worldwide ERC, and WiERC conferences. She has also served on program planning committees for the Midwest Relocation Conference.

“I’m so excited to see this gifted relocation professional take the reins and be part of the future of the relocation industry,” says Jo Lay. "Working in the relocation department of Baird & Warner has been the highlight of my career, and I'm so proud to have Elizabeth take over. I know she will be a strong leader as she guides the team in providing outstanding service to all of Baird & Warner's corporate, military, and independent broker clients."

In her new role, Elizabeth says she strives to continue the strong leadership to create a professional, dynamic team environment that’s focused on innovation, integrity and collaboration.

About Baird & Warner Real Estate, Inc.

Established in 1855, Baird & Warner is Illinois’ largest family-owned independent real estate services company. The Baird & Warner brand has been synonymous with making real estate easier through experience, innovation, and integrity for more than 160 years. Steve Baird, the firm’s fifth-generation owner, has been consistently recognized among the industry’s most influential leaders. In 2019, Baird & Warner was named a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace for the eighth year in a row. With nearly 2,400 broker associates in 28 offices and comprehensive mortgage, title, and relocation services, Baird & Warner ranks among the nation’s top real estate firms. Learn more at BairdWarner.com.


© Business Wire 2020
