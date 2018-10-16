Baird & Warner Celebrates Accolades at Real Estate Industry Awards

Baird & Warner received three Agents’ Choice Awards from Chicago
Agent Magazine on October 15: Jim Psyhogios won Managing Broker of
the Year, City; Rachel Frangos was named Most Charitable; and Anthony
Marinaccio received Loan Officer of the Year.
Each year, Chicago Agent Magazine asks broker associates
throughout Chicagoland to vote for the real estate professionals and
companies they feel best fit each category. The complete list of winners
and honorees is published in the magazine’s annual awards issue.
“As one company we’re committed to empowering our agents, loan officers,
and employees to reach the highest levels of their profession,” said
Laura Ellis, president of residential sales and executive vice president
of Baird & Warner, Chicagoland's largest, locally owned brokerage. “The
unprecedented growth we’ve seen this year is the direct result of their
outstanding and truly inspiring work.”
About Baird & Warner Real Estate, Inc.
Established in 1855, Baird & Warner is Illinois’ largest family-owned
independent real estate services company. The Baird & Warner brand has
been synonymous with experience, innovation, and integrity for more than
160 years. Steve Baird, the firm’s fifth-generation owner, has been
consistently recognized among the industry’s most influential leaders.
Baird & Warner was named the No. 1 Top Workplace in Chicagoland by the Chicago
Tribune in 2017, and No. 1 in real estate for the sixth consecutive
year. With nearly 2,500 broker associates in 30 offices and
comprehensive mortgage, title, and relocation services, Baird & Warner
ranks among the nation’s top real estate firms. Learn more at BairdWarner.com.
