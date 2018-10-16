Baird & Warner Celebrates Accolades at Real Estate Industry Awards

Peers Vote to Recognize Top Chicagoland Real Estate Company

Baird & Warner received three Agents’ Choice Awards from Chicago Agent Magazine on October 15: Jim Psyhogios won Managing Broker of the Year, City; Rachel Frangos was named Most Charitable; and Anthony Marinaccio received Loan Officer of the Year.

Each year, Chicago Agent Magazine asks broker associates throughout Chicagoland to vote for the real estate professionals and companies they feel best fit each category. The complete list of winners and honorees is published in the magazine’s annual awards issue.

“As one company we’re committed to empowering our agents, loan officers, and employees to reach the highest levels of their profession,” said Laura Ellis, president of residential sales and executive vice president of Baird & Warner, Chicagoland's largest, locally owned brokerage. “The unprecedented growth we’ve seen this year is the direct result of their outstanding and truly inspiring work.”

About Baird & Warner Real Estate, Inc.

Established in 1855, Baird & Warner is Illinois’ largest family-owned independent real estate services company. The Baird & Warner brand has been synonymous with experience, innovation, and integrity for more than 160 years. Steve Baird, the firm’s fifth-generation owner, has been consistently recognized among the industry’s most influential leaders. Baird & Warner was named the No. 1 Top Workplace in Chicagoland by the Chicago Tribune in 2017, and No. 1 in real estate for the sixth consecutive year. With nearly 2,500 broker associates in 30 offices and comprehensive mortgage, title, and relocation services, Baird & Warner ranks among the nation’s top real estate firms. Learn more at BairdWarner.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016006082/en/