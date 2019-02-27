Baird & Warner Takes Home 8 Awards for Marketing at Leading Real Estate Companies of the World's 2019 Symposium

Baird
& Warner, Chicagoland's largest locally owned independent
residential real estate services company, won eight awards at the
Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® Annual Symposium
this month. Most notably, the brokerage won the organization’s awards
for Best Visual Design of a website and Best Overall Website, with 565
independent brokerages around the world having the opportunity to submit
their sites for the award.
Additionally, the brokerage took home two first place awards, one in
Luxury Marketing for its newly designed luxury seller guide, yard signs,
and agent print ads, and one in the Company Brand and Property
Advertising category for it’s “We Get You” consumer ad campaign.
Baird & Warner won Third Place in the Brand Builder category for
marketing materials that reflect the benefits to clients of its
relationship with LeadingRE® and for the design of marketing
materials that highlight the company’s unique integration of local roots
and global reach. It also won Third Place in Business Cards, Letterhead,
and Speciality Marketing for the design of its new business cards.
About Baird & Warner Real Estate, Inc.
Established in 1855, Baird & Warner is Illinois’ largest family-owned
independent real estate services company. The Baird & Warner brand has
been synonymous with experience, innovation, and integrity for more than
160 years. Steve Baird, the firm’s fifth-generation owner, has been
consistently recognized among the industry’s most influential leaders.
Baird & Warner was named the Chicago Tribune’s No. 1 Top Workplace in
Chicagoland real estate in 2018 for the seventh year in a row. With
nearly 2,500 broker associates in 30 offices and comprehensive mortgage,
title, and relocation services, Baird & Warner ranks among the nation’s
top real estate firms. Learn more at BairdWarner.com.
