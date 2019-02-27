Baird & Warner Takes Home 8 Awards for Marketing at Leading Real Estate Companies of the World's 2019 Symposium

Baird & Warner, Chicagoland's largest locally owned independent residential real estate services company, won eight awards at the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® Annual Symposium this month. Most notably, the brokerage won the organization’s awards for Best Visual Design of a website and Best Overall Website, with 565 independent brokerages around the world having the opportunity to submit their sites for the award.

Additionally, the brokerage took home two first place awards, one in Luxury Marketing for its newly designed luxury seller guide, yard signs, and agent print ads, and one in the Company Brand and Property Advertising category for it’s “We Get You” consumer ad campaign.

Baird & Warner won Third Place in the Brand Builder category for marketing materials that reflect the benefits to clients of its relationship with LeadingRE® and for the design of marketing materials that highlight the company’s unique integration of local roots and global reach. It also won Third Place in Business Cards, Letterhead, and Speciality Marketing for the design of its new business cards.

About Baird & Warner Real Estate, Inc.

Established in 1855, Baird & Warner is Illinois’ largest family-owned independent real estate services company. The Baird & Warner brand has been synonymous with experience, innovation, and integrity for more than 160 years. Steve Baird, the firm’s fifth-generation owner, has been consistently recognized among the industry’s most influential leaders. Baird & Warner was named the Chicago Tribune’s No. 1 Top Workplace in Chicagoland real estate in 2018 for the seventh year in a row. With nearly 2,500 broker associates in 30 offices and comprehensive mortgage, title, and relocation services, Baird & Warner ranks among the nation’s top real estate firms. Learn more at BairdWarner.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005702/en/