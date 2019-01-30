Baker Hill : Sets New Records in 2018

Baker
Hill, a leading provider of technology solutions for commercial loan
origination, risk and relationship management, CECL compliance, and
smart data analytics, announced today that since the 2018 launch of its
flagship product, Baker Hill NextGen® followed by the market
introduction of Baker Hill NextGen® CECL, the company has seen
tremendous momentum and a substantial impact on the financial services
industry.
“Most financial institutions today use multiple, disjointed systems for
loan origination and portfolio management, limiting their ability to
compete effectively with the largest institutions and maximize
profitability all the way down to the account level,” said Niles Bay,
CTO and COO of Baker Hill. “Adding to this challenge, institutions face
more competitors today than ever before, contending with alternative
lenders like Kabbage and OnDeck for market share. There is a dire need
to supercharge profitability while shrinking risk and loss, however,
most solutions today focus on one or the other.”
As a direct response to this industry-wide challenge, Baker Hill built a
solution that addresses both loan origination (from online loan
applications to complete lending process management) and portfolio risk
management, making it possible for its clients to aggressively compete
and drive profitability. Championed by Bay and leveraging its three
decades of feature-rich solutions, Baker Hill completely rebuilt its
legacy products, transforming them into not only the most innovative
platform of its kind, but the only platform of its kind – all
with a modern, roles-based user interface that performs across all
devices. Bay’s leadership on this comprehensive, cloud-based platform
resulted in his nomination for Indianapolis Business Journal’s
CTO of the Year Award for which he was selected as a top honoree.
Countryside Bank is currently working with Baker Hill to modernize its
commercial lending business and needed a new, state-of-the art loan
origination system. According to Tony Diana, Vice President, Chief
Information Systems Officer, “Our commercial bankers are excited and
extremely impressed with Baker Hill NextGen®. Everyone is eagerly
looking forward to going live.”
Baker Hill NextGen® further stands above the rest for its commitment to
helping institutions stay ahead of regulatory changes. Launched in Q4
2018 as an extension of the Baker Hill NextGen® loan origination and
risk management platform, the Baker Hill NextGen® CECL solution will be
the industry’s go-to resource for CECL-preparedness. The first CECL
solution fully integrated with a loan origination and portfolio risk
management platform on the market, this innovation provides the ultimate
holistic view of risk in a comprehensive framework for financial
institutions to establish, evaluate and validate credit risk.
As a result of these launches and Baker Hill’s commitment to innovation,
the company has achieved numerous milestones, including:
-
Rapid expansion of its Baker Hill NextGen® client base following the
completed development of the platform already supporting 20,000
bankers and counting to originate loans;
-
Record growth of its employee base, resulting in moving the company to
a modern office space based in Carmel to support future technology
developments;
-
Management of over $1.3 trillion commercial loan opportunities
for its clients;
-
Incredible growth and success for its clients, including:
-
62% time improvement in the creation of commercial credit memos
for clients
-
Reduction in small business turnaround times from 7 days to less
than 3 hours
-
54% expansion of new loan opportunities with the Baker Hill online
loan application solution
-
Management of nearly 16 million portfolio monitoring rules
every single day to maintain the financial strength of its commercial
lending clients;
-
Maintenance of its powerful CRM to track the associated products of 37
million business customers; and
-
Hosting its largest user conference yet, representing over 50 U.S.
financial institutions.
“Because of its rapid success and as evidence of its superior innovation
and expertise, Baker Hill NextGen® has captured the attention of the
financial services industry, as well as attracted a number of high-tech,
high profile, innovative companies as strategic partners and alliances,”
said John M. Deignan, President and CEO of Baker Hill. “These tremendous
achievements coupled with the attention from the industry’s top
innovators further illustrate the impact of our solutions. FinTech
companies from around the globe are identifying gaps in their solution
sets and making strategic decisions to fill those gaps with Baker Hill.
We’re very proud of the year we had and expect even greater things this
year.”
About Baker Hill
Baker Hill empowers financial institutions to work smarter, reduce risk
and drive more profitable relationships. The company delivers a single
unified platform with modern solutions to solve CECL calculations and
streamline loan origination and portfolio risk management for
commercial, small business and consumer lending. The Baker Hill NextGen® platform
also delivers sophisticated analytics and marketing solutions that
support sound business decisions to mitigate risk, generate growth and
maximize profitability. Baker Hill is the expert solution for loan
origination, portfolio risk and relationship management, CECL compliance
and analytics for financial institutions in the United States. For more
information, visit www.bakerhill.com.
