Baker & Hostetler LLP : BakerHostetler Elevates 13 New Partners

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Jan. 2, 2019 - BakerHostetler announced today that 13 lawyers have been elected to the partnership. The new partners are in eight of the firm's 14 offices and represent clients in the practice areas of Business, Employment, Intellectual Property, Litigation and Tax.

New partner in the firm's Business Group:

Adam L. Fletcher (Cleveland), practices in the areas of bankruptcy, commercial litigation, banking regulatory law and creditors' rights. He earned his J.D. from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law and his B.F.A. from Bowling Green State University. Adam was previously an associate at the firm.

New partners in the firm's Employment Group:

Lindsey D'Andrea (Columbus) is an experienced trial attorney concentrating on labor and employment matters. She has successfully defended clients against a broad range of employment issues in federal and state court as well as administrative proceedings, at both the trial and appellate levels. Lindsey prides herself on being a practical and business-focused advisor to clients of all sizes when dealing with challenging employment-related issues. Lindsey earned her J.D. from The Ohio State University Michael E. Moritz College of Law and her B.A. from The Ohio State University. Lindsey was previously an associate at the firm.

Samuel E. Endicott (Columbus) represents employers in employment litigation and internal investigations. He also advises employers on personnel policies, wage and hour compliance, employee discipline and litigation avoidance strategies. Sam earned his J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School and his B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley. He was previously an associate at the firm.

James (Jay) W. Seegers (Orlando) advises and represents private- and public-sector management clients in connection with employment and labor law matters. With more than 20 years of experience, Jay has represented employers in state and federal courts throughout the United States, as well as in proceedings before the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the National Labor Relations Board, the U.S. Department of Labor and the U.S. Department of Justice. Jay earned his J.D from Florida State University College of Law and his B.S. from Birmingham-Southern College. Jay was previously counsel at the firm.

New partners in the firm's Intellectual Property Group:

Craig L. Cupid (Atlanta) brings real-world engineering experience and focuses his practice on intellectual property procurement, intellectual property strategy and licensing, with experience representing clients in the areas of energy, high technology and consumer products. Craig received his J.D. from Georgia State University College of Law and his B.S. from Georgia Institute of Technology. Craig was previously an associate at the firm.

M. Scott Koller (Los Angeles) focuses his practice on data breach response and security compliance issues. He has guided hundreds of clients through incident response and data breach investigations involving malware, network intrusion, inadvertent disclosure and ransomware. Scott earned his J.D. from Northwestern University School of Law and both a B.S and a B.A. from Chapman University. Scott was previously counsel at the firm.

New partners in the firm's Litigation Group:

Amanda E. Fein (New York) is a member of the firm's commercial litigation team with experience in every phase of discovery and trial. She received her J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School and her B.A. from Pomona College. Amanda was previously an associate at the firm.

May Tal Gongolevsky (New York) counsels clients on issues relating to electronic discovery, data privacy, software licensing, and general law and technology issues. As an attorney with a technical background as a computer programmer, she understands, advises and counsels clients on a myriad of legal and technical questions relating to the electronic discovery process, data mapping and technology licensing. May Tal earned her LL.M. from Georgetown University Law Center and her LL.B. from Tel Aviv University. She was previously counsel at the firm.

Marco Molina (New York) concentrates on the international components in litigation matters, particularly those concerning Latin America, and focuses his practice on international litigation and arbitration, complex commercial litigation, securities litigation, anti-corruption matters, white-collar criminal defense and bankruptcy litigation. He earned his J.D. from New York University School of Law and his B.A. from Miami University. Marco was previously an associate at the firm.

Douglas L. Shively (Cleveland) focuses his practice on business and corporate litigation. Doug has substantial experience litigating securities class actions, data breach class actions and a broad range of business disputes, including post-transaction disputes. He earned his J.D. from Columbia University School of Law and his B.A. from Harvard University. Doug was previously an associate at the firm.

Mark E. Smith (Houston), a former member of the Houston Police Department with more than 20 years of law enforcement experience, focuses his practice on complex commercial litigation with a focus on dealership/franchise disputes. Mark earned his J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center and his B.S. from Midwestern State University. He was previously an associate at the firm.

Justin T. Winquist (Denver) litigates class actions and other complex civil cases with a focus on insurance defense, dealership/franchise disputes and product liability. He received his J.D. from American University Washington College of Law and his B.S. from Northwestern University. Justin was previously an associate at the firm.

New partner in the firm's Tax Group:

Chad W. Makuch (Cleveland) is an estate planning and tax lawyer who focuses on counseling wealthy families, institutional trustees, other fiduciaries and tax-exempt organizations. He earned his J.D. from The Ohio State University Michael E. Moritz College of Law and his A.B. from Princeton University Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs. Chad was previously an associate at the firm.

