Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Baker & McKenzie LLP : McKenzie Advises Impala Platinum Holdings Limited on its proposed acquisition of North American Palladium

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 02:51pm EDT
Baker McKenzie is advising Impala Platinum Holdings Limited ('Implats'), one of the world's foremost producers of platinum and associated platinum group metals, on its proposed acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of North American Palladium ('NAP'), the Canadian-based primary platinum group metals producer listed on the TSX and the US OTC market, for total cash consideration of approximately C$1.0 billion (the 'Transaction'). The Transaction will be implemented pursuant to a plan of arrangement in Canada according to an arrangement agreement entered into between NAP, Implats, and Implats' wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary 11638050 Canada Inc ('Bidco'). The board of directors of NAP has unanimously approved the Transaction and will recommend to NAP shareholders that they vote in favour of the Transaction. In addition, the majority shareholder of NAP, an affiliate of Brookfield Business Partners LP, and all directors and officers of NAP which, in aggregate, beneficially own or control c. 81% of the outstanding common shares of NAP, have entered into voting agreements with Implats and BidCo to support and vote in favour of the Transaction. In addition to NAP shareholder approval, the Transaction is subject to the receipt of certain regulatory, court and stock exchange approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

The Baker McKenzie M&A team was led by partners Morne van der Merwe, Marc Yudaken (both of Johannesburg) and Greg McNab (Toronto) with assistance from associates Tanya Seitz and Bryce Bartlett (both of Johannesburg) and Braden Schnarr (Toronto). The Baker McKenzie finance team was led by partners Wildu du Plessis (Johannesburg), Haden Henderson and Nick O'Grady (both of London) with assistance from associates Samantha Greer, Nick Cusack, AJ Brown, Conor Lovie, Sonali Maulik (all of London) and Chantel Van Zyl (Johannesburg). The Baker McKenzie tax team was led by partners Stephan Spamer (Johannesburg) and Peter Clark (Toronto) with assistance from senior executive, Arnaaz Camay (Johannesburg). The Baker McKenzie antitrust team was led by Nancy Hamzo (Toronto).

Morne van der Merwe, transaction team leader and Managing Partner in Johannesburg said: 'This is an exciting transaction for Implats as it allows them to strengthen their competitive position in the market and diversify across jurisdictions. It is also a very rewarding transaction for the Baker McKenzie team and we were thrilled to be able to utilise our ability to work fluently across numerous practices and multiple global jurisdictions as one cohesive team, to deliver expert legal advice to Implats.'

Commenting on the financing aspects of the transaction, Haden Henderson, Partner at Baker McKenzie in London, added: 'It has been a great opportunity for us to work on this high profile transaction with Implats and its financial advisors. This transaction demonstrates the strength of the Baker McKenzie network and the seamless integration of our newly expanded leveraged finance offering in London.'
Greg McNab, Head of Baker McKenzie's Canadian Mining Group, added: 'We look forward to working with Implats to reach closing on this transaction which will assist Implats in achieving its strategic objectives. Working with Implats, Macquarie and NAP, we were able to find creative solutions to several complex issues. Having strong teams in South Africa, London and Canada who are already closely integrated makes it easier to coordinate and execute advice for Implats.'

Disclaimer

Baker & McKenzie LLP published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 18:50:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:43pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Lower As Hopes For U.S.-China Trade Talks Fade But Fed's Powell Provides Support
DJ
03:39pFormer Goldman programmer fails, again, to toss theft conviction
RE
03:34pPOWELL : Time for Fed to expand balance sheet 'now upon us'
RE
03:34pFED'S POWELL : Outlook 'favourable,' steps to address money market volatility coming 'soon'
RE
03:32pBinding Alitalia offer can be made by Oct 15 deadline - Italy minister
RE
03:27pFed to Buy More Treasurys in Effort to Avoid Funding-Market Strains -- Update
DJ
03:23pLoonie weakens as global growth fears grip investors
RE
03:22pRising U.S.-China tensions dim hopes for end to trade war
RE
03:22pIndexes briefly cut losses in choppy trade after Powell comments
RE
03:21pChina, Blue-Chip Companies Drive Bond Boom
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1C&C GROUP PLC : C&C : Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025
3Britain says 88% of imports to face no tariffs in event of no-deal Brexit
4U.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Nissan, Airbus, Samsung, Wirecard

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group