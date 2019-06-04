Log in
Baker Tilly Admits 20 New Partners

06/04/2019 | 09:18am EDT

Leading advisory, tax and assurance firm Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (Baker Tilly) admits 20 new partners specializing in a variety of industries and services across the firm, effective June 1.

“Each of our new partners is a role model who demonstrates leadership and superior technical knowledge in their area of specialization,” Baker Tilly CEO Alan Whitman said. “We are proud of these new partners and look forward to them helping us become the advisory CPA firm of the future.”

Baker Tilly’s newest partners are:

Yunis Altahami, CPA, Assurance – Manufacturing and Distribution (Southfield, Michigan)

Carol Bolles, CPA, Assurance – Financial Services (Minneapolis)

Kevin Brandt, MBA, Consulting – Business Information Systems (Washington, D.C.)

Jeremy Chapman, CPA, CGMA, Assurance – Commercial (Philadelphia)

Ashley Deihr, CPA, CIA, CFE, Consulting – Risk, Internal Audit and Cybersecurity (Washington, D.C.)

Brigid Elliott-Boger, CPA, Tax – Baker Tilly Advantage (Madison, Wisconsin)

Jennifer Finger, CPA, MSA, Assurance – Manufacturing and Distribution (Chicago/Houston)

Paul Frantz, CPA, Assurance – State and Local Government (Milwaukee)

Shanté George, CIRA, Consulting – Forensic, Litigation and Valuation Services (New York City)

Patrick Heavens, CPA, Assurance – Healthcare (Philadelphia)

Andrea Jansen, CPA, CFE, Assurance – State and Local Government (Madison, Wisconsin)

Zachary Keenan, CPA, Assurance – Manufacturing and Distribution (Allentown, Pennsylvania)

Amanda Klein, Consulting – Enterprise Transformation Services (Milwaukee)

Joseph McCaffrey, CPA, Consulting – Government Contractor Advisory Services (Washington, D.C.)

Tracey Nguyen, JD, MBA, Consulting – Transactions (Philadelphia)

John Romano, CPA, CIA, CFE, CITP, CSM, Consulting – Risk, Internal Audit and Cybersecurity - Financial Services (Philadelphia)

Donna Scaffidi, CPA, Tax – Specialty Tax (Milwaukee)

Christopher Schmidt, CPA, Assurance – Commercial (Appleton, Wisconsin)

Renee Schwartz, CPA, MBT, Tax – Construction and Real Estate (Minneapolis)

Mallory Thomas, CPA, MBA, CIA, CITP, Consulting – Risk, Internal Audit and Cybersecurity (Minneapolis)

About Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (bakertilly.com)
Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (Baker Tilly) is a leading advisory, tax and assurance firm whose specialized professionals guide clients through an ever-changing business world, helping them win now and anticipate tomorrow. Headquartered in Chicago, Baker Tilly, and its affiliated entities, have operations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Baker Tilly is an independent member of Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 145 territories, with 34,700 professionals. The combined worldwide revenue of independent member firms is $3.6 billion. Visit bakertilly.com or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP is a member of the Baker Tilly International network, the members of which are separate and independent legal entities. Baker Tilly refers to the global network of accounting firms of Baker Tilly International Limited. Each member firm is a separate legal entity. Baker Tilly International Limited does not provide services to clients.

© Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP


© Business Wire 2019
