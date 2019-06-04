Leading advisory, tax and assurance firm Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP
(Baker Tilly) admits 20 new partners specializing in a variety of
industries and services across the firm, effective June 1.
“Each of our new partners is a role model who demonstrates leadership
and superior technical knowledge in their area of specialization,” Baker
Tilly CEO Alan Whitman said. “We are proud of these new partners and
look forward to them helping us become the advisory CPA firm of the
future.”
Baker Tilly’s newest partners are:
Yunis Altahami, CPA, Assurance – Manufacturing and Distribution
(Southfield, Michigan)
Carol Bolles, CPA, Assurance – Financial Services (Minneapolis)
Kevin Brandt, MBA, Consulting – Business Information Systems
(Washington, D.C.)
Jeremy Chapman, CPA, CGMA, Assurance – Commercial (Philadelphia)
Ashley Deihr, CPA, CIA, CFE, Consulting – Risk, Internal Audit
and Cybersecurity (Washington, D.C.)
Brigid Elliott-Boger, CPA, Tax – Baker Tilly Advantage (Madison,
Wisconsin)
Jennifer Finger, CPA, MSA, Assurance – Manufacturing and
Distribution (Chicago/Houston)
Paul Frantz, CPA, Assurance – State and Local Government
(Milwaukee)
Shanté George, CIRA, Consulting – Forensic, Litigation and
Valuation Services (New York City)
Patrick Heavens, CPA, Assurance – Healthcare (Philadelphia)
Andrea Jansen, CPA, CFE, Assurance – State and Local Government
(Madison, Wisconsin)
Zachary Keenan, CPA, Assurance – Manufacturing and Distribution
(Allentown, Pennsylvania)
Amanda Klein, Consulting – Enterprise Transformation Services
(Milwaukee)
Joseph McCaffrey, CPA, Consulting – Government Contractor
Advisory Services (Washington, D.C.)
Tracey Nguyen, JD, MBA, Consulting – Transactions (Philadelphia)
John Romano, CPA, CIA, CFE, CITP, CSM, Consulting – Risk,
Internal Audit and Cybersecurity - Financial Services (Philadelphia)
Donna Scaffidi, CPA, Tax – Specialty Tax (Milwaukee)
Christopher Schmidt, CPA, Assurance – Commercial (Appleton,
Wisconsin)
Renee Schwartz, CPA, MBT, Tax – Construction and Real Estate
(Minneapolis)
Mallory Thomas, CPA, MBA, CIA, CITP, Consulting – Risk, Internal
Audit and Cybersecurity (Minneapolis)
