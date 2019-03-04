Log in
Baker Tilly Expands Healthcare Practice with Senior Services Leader

03/04/2019 | 10:01am EST

Jennifer Schwalm brings more than 25 years of healthcare and senior services consulting and operational experience to Baker Tilly’s healthcare practice

Leading advisory, tax and assurance firm Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (Baker Tilly) announces that Jennifer Schwalm joins the firm as a partner in its healthcare practice. Schwalm has more than 25 years of experience advising healthcare and senior services providers on business solutions that enhance the bottom line. She will serve as Baker Tilly’s senior services sector leader.

“We are thrilled that Jennifer will be joining Baker Tilly’s healthcare practice,” Baker Tilly’s National Healthcare Firm Leader Mark Ross said. “Her vast industry experience will help our clients confront the challenges of today and develop strategies for the future.”

Schwalm will work collaboratively with senior services providers to develop and execute strategic plans; facilitate merger, acquisition, partnership, and affiliation discussions and transactions; enhance their market positioning and alignment with healthcare systems; identify and implement operational changes that accommodate efficiencies in the delivery of services and analyze the financial impacts of expansion, renovation and repositioning projects.

“I could not be more excited to be joining Baker Tilly,” Schwalm said. “Working closely with Healthcare Firm Leader Mark Ross and the Baker Tilly healthcare team, we will focus on providing high quality and value added accounting and consulting services to organizations in the senior services sector.”

In her previous position as chief mission development officer with Masonic Villages of the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania (MV of PA) and president of Ashlar Creative Solutions, LLC, a subsidiary of MV of PA, Schwalm was responsible for evaluating, developing and implementing strategic initiatives to grow the organization while supporting its core mission. She also served as a liaison with outside organizations interested in pursuing project developments, mergers, acquisitions or joint ventures. Schwalm was also previously a partner at ParenteBeard (a predecessor firm to Baker Tilly) and a director with KPMG.

Baker Tilly’s healthcare practice is comprised of consulting, audit and tax professionals that work with thousands of healthcare providers, health plans and life sciences organizations. The provider practice includes hospitals and health systems, senior services providers, behavioral health providers and specialty and ancillary service providers. The team has a vast array of financial, operational and strategic expertise including transaction advisory services, financial planning and feasibility studies, market research and strategic planning, value-based service management, risk readiness, managed-care contracting and revenue cycle management. Connect with a Baker Tilly healthcare specialist at bakertilly.com/healthcare.

About Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (bakertilly.com)
Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (Baker Tilly) is a leading advisory, tax and assurance firm whose specialized professionals guide clients through an ever-changing business world, helping them win now and anticipate tomorrow. Headquartered in Chicago, Baker Tilly, and its affiliated entities, have operations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Baker Tilly is an independent member of Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 147 territories, with 33,600 professionals. The combined worldwide revenue of independent member firms is $3.4 billion. Visit bakertilly.com or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP is a member of the Baker Tilly International network, the members of which are separate and independent legal entities. Baker Tilly refers to the global network of accounting firms of Baker Tilly International Limited. Each member firm is a separate legal entity. Baker Tilly International Limited does not provide services to clients.


© Business Wire 2019
