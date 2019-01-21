Baker Tilly Grants Wishes in Second Annual Campaign

Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (Baker Tilly) today announced the
not-for-profit recipients of the firm’s Baker Tilly Wishes campaign in
recognition of one of the firm’s core values of stewardship. The
recipients include The Stano Foundation, Macmillan Cancer Support, St.
Madeleine – Sophie’s Center, Alzheimer's Association: Greater
Pennsylvania Chapter–Harrisburg Office and Calvary Women’s Services.
“For the second year in a row, we proudly announce the granted wishes on
Martin Luther King Jr. Day,” Baker Tilly Chief Human Resources Officer
Karleen Mussman said. “We reflect on the life and legacy of a man who
embodied the very best of the human spirit and demonstrated a devotion
to civic and community service. Our team members genuinely care about
their communities and we are proud and humbled to support the deserving
organizations that inspire and motivate them.”
The Baker Tilly Wishes campaign was part of the firm’s annual holiday
giving program. The firm provided each team member with a gift card to
bestow on their charity of choice. Additionally, Baker Tilly team
members were encouraged to nominate a cause that they are passionate
about through an application process. This year, the firm granted five
wishes, up from three last year, with each charity receiving a $10,000
donation from the firm and up to 40 hours of paid time for the
nominating team member to volunteer with the organization. In total, the
firm donated $125,000 through the holiday giving program to
not-for-profit organizations across the country.
“In a remarkable year where our firm has grown beyond the U.S., we know
that the spirit of giving also transcends borders,” Baker Tilly Chairman
and Chief Executive Officer Alan Whitman said. “These donations honor
the charitable spirit of our team members and our firm’s proud tradition
of doing good in our communities.”
Baker Tilly’s team member-driven holiday gift is an extension of the
firm’s H.E.R.O (Helping Enrich Relationships through Outreach) program,
which gives employees paid time off to support causes they care about.
In 2018, Baker Tilly team members spent 8,900 hours volunteering. To
learn more about how Baker Tilly makes a difference in the communities
it serves, visit bakertilly.com/about/making-a-difference-community/.
About Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (bakertilly.com)
Baker
Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (Baker Tilly) is a leading advisory, tax and
assurance firm whose specialized professionals guide clients through an
ever-changing business world, helping them win now and anticipate
tomorrow. Headquartered in Chicago, Baker Tilly, and its affiliated
entities, have operations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia
and Australia. Baker Tilly is an independent member of Baker Tilly
International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and
business advisory firms in 147 territories, with 33,600 professionals.
The combined worldwide revenue of independent member firms is $3.4
billion. Visit bakertilly.com
or join the conversation on LinkedIn,
Facebook
and Twitter.
NOTE TO EDITORS:
Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP is a member
of the Baker Tilly International network, the members of which are
separate and independent legal entities. Baker Tilly refers to the
global network of accounting firms of Baker Tilly International Limited.
Each member firm is a separate legal entity. Baker Tilly International
Limited does not provide services to clients.
© Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190121005308/en/