Baker Tilly Grants Wishes in Second Annual Campaign

Baker Tilly team members nominated charity organizations.

Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (Baker Tilly) today announced the not-for-profit recipients of the firm’s Baker Tilly Wishes campaign in recognition of one of the firm’s core values of stewardship. The recipients include The Stano Foundation, Macmillan Cancer Support, St. Madeleine – Sophie’s Center, Alzheimer's Association: Greater Pennsylvania Chapter–Harrisburg Office and Calvary Women’s Services.

“For the second year in a row, we proudly announce the granted wishes on Martin Luther King Jr. Day,” Baker Tilly Chief Human Resources Officer Karleen Mussman said. “We reflect on the life and legacy of a man who embodied the very best of the human spirit and demonstrated a devotion to civic and community service. Our team members genuinely care about their communities and we are proud and humbled to support the deserving organizations that inspire and motivate them.”

The Baker Tilly Wishes campaign was part of the firm’s annual holiday giving program. The firm provided each team member with a gift card to bestow on their charity of choice. Additionally, Baker Tilly team members were encouraged to nominate a cause that they are passionate about through an application process. This year, the firm granted five wishes, up from three last year, with each charity receiving a $10,000 donation from the firm and up to 40 hours of paid time for the nominating team member to volunteer with the organization. In total, the firm donated $125,000 through the holiday giving program to not-for-profit organizations across the country.

“In a remarkable year where our firm has grown beyond the U.S., we know that the spirit of giving also transcends borders,” Baker Tilly Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alan Whitman said. “These donations honor the charitable spirit of our team members and our firm’s proud tradition of doing good in our communities.”

Baker Tilly’s team member-driven holiday gift is an extension of the firm’s H.E.R.O (Helping Enrich Relationships through Outreach) program, which gives employees paid time off to support causes they care about. In 2018, Baker Tilly team members spent 8,900 hours volunteering. To learn more about how Baker Tilly makes a difference in the communities it serves, visit bakertilly.com/about/making-a-difference-community/.

