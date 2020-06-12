Log in
Baker Tilly Introduces Online PPP Loan Forgiveness Calculator and Automated Monitoring

06/12/2020 | 04:59pm EDT

Leading advisory, tax and assurance firm Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (Baker Tilly) launches a comprehensive Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) portal that provides easy-to-use, readily available tools for both borrowers and lenders in the loan forgiveness process.

Developed pursuant to the guidelines established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the PPP Flexibility Act that President Trump signed into law on June 5th, the Baker Tilly PPP Loan Forgiveness portal helps qualifying businesses during the three phases of their PPP loan process including:

  • Complying with the SBA loan forgiveness application requirements for submission
  • Monitoring the utilization of loan proceeds to help maximize forgiveness
  • Applying for any new SBA loans based the passing of the Flexibility Act

The portal provides a self-service toolkit and Excel-based calculator along with an automated process for complying with requirements and monitoring loan forgiveness.

“Wherever business owners are in the PPP process, our specialists can help them navigate next steps,” Baker Tilly Partner and Small Business Practice Leader Todd Bernhardt said. “We understand the challenges business owners may face in applying for a PPP loan, monitoring the loan proceeds and complying with forgiveness submission requirements specific to their unique payroll situations.”

Baker Tilly’s PPP portal is available at bakertilly.com/specialties/paycheck-protection-program-ppp-solutions.

About Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (bakertilly.com)

Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (Baker Tilly) is a leading advisory, tax and assurance firm whose specialized professionals guide clients through an ever-changing business world, helping them win now and anticipate tomorrow. Headquartered in Chicago, Baker Tilly, and its affiliated entities, have operations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Baker Tilly is an independent member of Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 146 territories, with 36,000 professionals. The combined worldwide revenue of independent member firms is $3.9 billion. Visit bakertilly.com or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP is a member of the Baker Tilly International network, the members of which are separate and independent legal entities. Baker Tilly refers to the global network of accounting firms of Baker Tilly International Limited. Each member firm is a separate legal entity. Baker Tilly International Limited does not provide services to clients.


© Business Wire 2020
