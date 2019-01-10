Baker Tilly Joins with Umbaugh and Springsted to Create One of the Largest Independent Municipal Advisory Practices in U.S.

Leading advisory, tax and assurance firm Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP
(Baker Tilly) today announced a three-way combination with municipal
advisory firms H.J. Umbaugh and Associates, Certified Public
Accountants, LLP (Umbaugh) and Springsted Incorporated (Springsted).
Umbaugh and Springsted are two of the largest and well-established
independent public sector municipal advisory firms in the country with
nearly 200 team members and more than 130 years of combined operating
experience. The combination is expected to be effective in first quarter
of this year.
“This strategic combination brings together what we believe to be a
unique set of resources within a premiere municipal advisory practice,”
Vicki Hellenbrand, Baker Tilly partner and public sector practice
leader, said. “We are dedicated to the public sector by serving state
and local governmental units and non-profit organizations.”
Baker Tilly has a longstanding public sector practice with a team of 220
professionals serving nearly 1,000 government clients. Additionally,
Baker Tilly’s industry concentration complements its public sector
specialization, in particular housing and economic development, higher
education and healthcare. The firm provides audit and advisory services
to the public sector, including financial forecasting, TIF projections,
consolidations and shared services, forensics and expert witness
services, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), process and efficiency
analysis, and internal controls reviews and recommendations.
Umbaugh is the largest CPA firm in the U.S. that focuses solely on
financial management, capital planning, bond issuance and post issuance
advising and consulting for municipalities, utilities, schools,
libraries, counties and townships. Umbaugh has been recognized as one of
the fastest-growing CPA firms in the nation. Umbaugh provides an array
of complementary services which includes municipal advisory services,
utility rate studies and cost-of-service analysis, cash advisory
services, tax increment and economic development strategies, and
comprehensive financial planning.
“We are proud of our longstanding reputation for helping community
leaders resolve the financial issues they face as they work to improve
the quality of life in their communities,” Umbaugh Executive Partner
Todd Samuelson said. “Joining forces with Baker Tilly and Springsted
gives us national resources and broader capabilities to expand services
to our clients as well as enhance growth and development opportunities
for our team members.”
Springsted has a long and well-established history of specializing in
providing public finance and human capital services for public and
non-profit organizations. Springsted’s public finance services include
municipal finance and post-issuance compliance, operational finance,
investment and housing and economic development services. Human capital
services include executive recruitment, management consulting,
compensation consulting and community surveys.
“We look forward to continuing to provide highly personalized financial,
management and human resources advisory solutions that address the
unique needs of today’s communities,” Springsted President Kathleen Aho
said. “There is a strong cultural alignment between Springsted, Umbaugh
and Baker Tilly. Each firm is progressive and entrepreneurial with
complementary skillsets and a shared focus on people and commitment to
excellent client service. This combination gives us a wider platform and
more delivery channels to better serve our clients and enhances
professional growth opportunities for our team members.”
Umbaugh and Springsted are long-standing members of the National
Association of Municipal Advisors, committed to the association’s
mission of providing quality service to public sector clients.
Gary Adamson with Adamson Advisory LLC advised Umbaugh. Robert Metzfield
and Steve McConley of Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC advised Springsted.
About Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (bakertilly.com)
Baker
Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (Baker Tilly) is a leading advisory, tax and
assurance firm whose specialized professionals guide clients through an
ever-changing business world, helping them win now and anticipate
tomorrow. Headquartered in Chicago, Baker Tilly, and its affiliated
entities, have operations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia
and Australia. Baker Tilly is an independent member of Baker Tilly
International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and
business advisory firms in 147 territories, with 33,600 professionals.
The combined worldwide revenue of independent member firms is $3.4
billion. Visit bakertilly.com
NOTE TO EDITORS:
Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP is a member
of the Baker Tilly International network, the members of which are
separate and independent legal entities. Baker Tilly refers to the
global network of accounting firms of Baker Tilly International Limited.
Each member firm is a separate legal entity. Baker Tilly International
Limited does not provide services to clients.
About Umbaugh (umbaugh.com)
H.J. Umbaugh and Associates,
Certified Public Accountants, LLP (Umbaugh) is a CPA firm and one of the
largest and most active independent financial advisors to governmental
units in the Midwest. Umbaugh is ranked by Inside Public Accounting as
one of the fastest growing CPA firms in the nation in 2018. Umbaugh
combines the ethics, structure, quality control and business discipline
of a CPA firm with the skills and knowledge of a municipal financial
advisor. Umbaugh advises cities, towns, townships, counties, utilities,
schools, libraries, hospitals and airports regarding financing,
long-range planning, tax and utility rates, budgets, debt management,
revenue forecasts, economic development and financial management.
About Springsted (springsted.com)
Springsted Incorporated
(Springsted) is an independent advisory firm with a mission to provide
high quality, independent financial and management advisory services to
public and non-profit organizations, and work with them in the long-term
process of building their communities on a fiscally sound and
well-managed basis. In business for over 60 years, the firm is one of
the largest and longest established independent public sector advisory
firms in the United States. Headquartered in Minnesota, the firm has
offices in Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Virginia, Texas, Georgia and
Colorado. Its service areas include municipal finance and post-issuance
compliance, housing and economic development, operational finance,
investment advisory, executive search, organizational management,
compensation consulting and statistical surveys.
