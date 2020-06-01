Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Baker Tilly Names Christine Dahlhauser Wisconsin Managing Partner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 10:02am EDT

Leading advisory, tax and assurance firm Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (Baker Tilly) appoints Christine Dahlhauser as managing partner for the firm’s Wisconsin market. Effective June 1, Dahlhauser will succeed Kevin Heppner who is retiring after an extensive career spanning more than 30 years with the organization.

“Christine is uniquely positioned to lead Baker Tilly’s continued success in Wisconsin,” Baker Tilly CEO Alan Whitman said. “She has deep roots in Madison where our firm was founded and has been an instrumental leader in the market.

“Having spent my entire career with Baker Tilly, I’m proud of our firm’s history and commitment to Wisconsin,” Dahlhauser said. “I’m honored to lead our professionals in this market as we help our clients navigate today’s challenges and prepare for tomorrow.”

In her new role, Dahlhauser will provide leadership, management and strategic direction for the firm’s Wisconsin market, including client service delivery, fostering team member development and engagement and driving strategic growth.

Dahlhauser joined Baker Tilly in 1991 and has held a number of leadership roles since that time, most recently as the manufacturing and distribution team leader in the Wisconsin market.

Baker Tilly is ranked as the 12th largest accounting firm nationwide. The firm has 3,900 team members including 400 partners who serve clients in every state from more than 50 offices and locations throughout the country. Founded in Madison in 1931, Baker Tilly’s nearly 90-year presence in the Wisconsin market now includes 850 local professionals and offices located in Milwaukee, Madison, Appleton and Janesville.

About Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (bakertilly.com)
Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (Baker Tilly) is a leading advisory, tax and assurance firm whose specialized professionals guide clients through an ever-changing business world, helping them win now and anticipate tomorrow. Headquartered in Chicago, Baker Tilly, and its affiliated entities, have operations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Baker Tilly is an independent member of Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 146 territories, with 36,000 professionals. The combined worldwide revenue of independent member firms is $3.9 billion. Visit bakertilly.com or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP is a member of the Baker Tilly International network, the members of which are separate and independent legal entities. Baker Tilly refers to the global network of accounting firms of Baker Tilly International Limited. Each member firm is a separate legal entity. Baker Tilly International Limited does not provide services to clients.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:23aU.S. Construction Spending Declined in April
DJ
10:22aCYTOMX THERAPEUTICS : ROSEN, A RESPECTED AND LEADING FIRM, Reminds CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Investors of Important July 20 Deadline in Securities Class Action – CTMX
BU
10:20aWildlife groups up pressure on Big Pharma to curb crab blood addiction
RE
10:20aLombard Capital PLC - Directorate Change
PR
10:20aConditions for the riksbank´s purchases of commercial paper
GL
10:19aINVICTUS CAPITAL PARTNERS : Establishes Commercial Real Estate Credit Division, Invictus Commercial Real Estate Finance
PR
10:19aCHARLESTOWNE HOTELS : Inks Monumental Deal with The Thrash Group
BU
10:19aTempus Launches Prospective “Priority” Research Study and Increases Support for Oncology Research Initiatives Despite Pandemic Challenges
GL
10:18aBRIGGS & STRATTON : Ferris® Introduces New ISX™ 3300 Zero-Turn Mower Powered By New Vanguard® BIG BLOCK™ EFI ETC
PR
10:16aSTILLE : Niklas Carlén Appointed New CFO at Stille
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : trades that made millions on COVID-19 drug news raise eyebrows
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
3ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC : ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : AB Foods to Reopen Most Primark Stores This Month, E..
4BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Announces Commercial Launch and Availability of ZEPOSIA®..
5LIVONGO HEALTH, INC. : Livongo Announces Proposed Offering of $400.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group