Baker Tilly Names Christine Dahlhauser Wisconsin Managing Partner

Leading advisory, tax and assurance firm Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (Baker Tilly) appoints Christine Dahlhauser as managing partner for the firm’s Wisconsin market. Effective June 1, Dahlhauser will succeed Kevin Heppner who is retiring after an extensive career spanning more than 30 years with the organization.

“Christine is uniquely positioned to lead Baker Tilly’s continued success in Wisconsin,” Baker Tilly CEO Alan Whitman said. “She has deep roots in Madison where our firm was founded and has been an instrumental leader in the market.

“Having spent my entire career with Baker Tilly, I’m proud of our firm’s history and commitment to Wisconsin,” Dahlhauser said. “I’m honored to lead our professionals in this market as we help our clients navigate today’s challenges and prepare for tomorrow.”

In her new role, Dahlhauser will provide leadership, management and strategic direction for the firm’s Wisconsin market, including client service delivery, fostering team member development and engagement and driving strategic growth.

Dahlhauser joined Baker Tilly in 1991 and has held a number of leadership roles since that time, most recently as the manufacturing and distribution team leader in the Wisconsin market.

Baker Tilly is ranked as the 12th largest accounting firm nationwide. The firm has 3,900 team members including 400 partners who serve clients in every state from more than 50 offices and locations throughout the country. Founded in Madison in 1931, Baker Tilly’s nearly 90-year presence in the Wisconsin market now includes 850 local professionals and offices located in Milwaukee, Madison, Appleton and Janesville.

About Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (bakertilly.com)

Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (Baker Tilly) is a leading advisory, tax and assurance firm whose specialized professionals guide clients through an ever-changing business world, helping them win now and anticipate tomorrow. Headquartered in Chicago, Baker Tilly, and its affiliated entities, have operations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Baker Tilly is an independent member of Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 146 territories, with 36,000 professionals. The combined worldwide revenue of independent member firms is $3.9 billion. Visit bakertilly.com or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP is a member of the Baker Tilly International network, the members of which are separate and independent legal entities. Baker Tilly refers to the global network of accounting firms of Baker Tilly International Limited. Each member firm is a separate legal entity. Baker Tilly International Limited does not provide services to clients.

