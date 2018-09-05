Baker Tilly and Waystar Collaborate to Optimize Healthcare Revenue Cycle Operations

Baker Tilly’s Revenue Cycle Innovation Center is creating a radically new approach that fully optimizes revenue cycle operations for healthcare providers

Leading accounting and advisory firm Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (Baker Tilly) announced that it has selected Waystar to join the Baker Tilly Revenue Cycle Innovation Center (RCIC). The RCIC is a fully integrated end-to-end service offering that combines industry expertise and advanced technologies to substantially improve operational and financial performance across the full spectrum of revenue cycle activities.

“We are excited Waystar is joining the RCIC,” Baker Tilly Principal Michael Duke said. “Waystar adds next-generation, cloud-based technology to our already world-class service offering to provide our clients with exceptional revenue integrity and managed care capabilities that will drive significant net revenue improvements.”

“We are delighted to team up with Baker Tilly to bring Waystar’s state-of-the-art revenue cycle technology solution to their clients,” Chief Executive Officer of Waystar Matthew J. Hawkins said. “Our industry-leading platform and predictive analytics capabilities simplify and unify the healthcare revenue cycle and enable our clients to identify net new revenue opportunities and reduce costs. We look forward to working with Baker Tilly’s clients to bolster their financial health.”

The RCIC is part of Baker Tilly’s vision to put $1 billion back in the healthcare market over the next three years.

To learn more about Baker Tilly’s Revenue Cycle Innovation Center and the journey to $1 billion, visit www.rcminnovation.com.

About Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (bakertilly.com)

Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (Baker Tilly) is a nationally recognized, full-service accounting and advisory firm whose specialized professionals connect with clients and their businesses through refreshing candor and clear industry insight. With approximately 2,800 employees across the United States, Baker Tilly is ranked as one of the 15 largest accounting and advisory firms in the country. Headquartered in Chicago, Baker Tilly is an independent member of Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 147 territories, with 33,600 professionals. The combined worldwide revenue of independent member firms is $3.4 billion.

© Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005011/en/