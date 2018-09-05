Baker Tilly and Waystar Collaborate to Optimize Healthcare Revenue Cycle Operations

Leading accounting and advisory firm Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP
(Baker Tilly) announced that it has selected Waystar to join the Baker
Tilly Revenue Cycle Innovation Center (RCIC). The RCIC is a fully
integrated end-to-end service offering that combines industry expertise
and advanced technologies to substantially improve operational and
financial performance across the full spectrum of revenue cycle
activities.
“We are excited Waystar is joining the RCIC,” Baker Tilly Principal
Michael Duke said. “Waystar adds next-generation, cloud-based technology
to our already world-class service offering to provide our clients with
exceptional revenue integrity and managed care capabilities that will
drive significant net revenue improvements.”
“We are delighted to team up with Baker Tilly to bring Waystar’s
state-of-the-art revenue cycle technology solution to their clients,”
Chief Executive Officer of Waystar Matthew J. Hawkins said. “Our
industry-leading platform and predictive analytics capabilities simplify
and unify the healthcare revenue cycle and enable our clients
to identify net new revenue opportunities and reduce costs. We look
forward to working with Baker Tilly’s clients to bolster their financial
health.”
The RCIC is part of Baker Tilly’s vision to put $1 billion back in the
healthcare market over the next three years.
To learn more about Baker Tilly’s Revenue Cycle Innovation Center and
the journey to $1 billion, visit www.rcminnovation.com.
About Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (bakertilly.com)
Baker
Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (Baker Tilly) is a nationally recognized,
full-service accounting and advisory firm whose specialized
professionals connect with clients and their businesses through
refreshing candor and clear industry insight. With approximately 2,800
employees across the United States, Baker Tilly is ranked as one of the
15 largest accounting and advisory firms in the country. Headquartered
in Chicago, Baker Tilly is an independent member of Baker Tilly
International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and
business advisory firms in 147 territories, with 33,600 professionals.
The combined worldwide revenue of independent member firms is $3.4
billion.
