Bakers Square : Restaurants Remain Open Providing Curbside and To-Go Services in Compliance With Government Mandates

03/16/2020 | 05:43pm EDT

Bakers Square remains open in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio to provide curbside, takeout and delivery options in compliance with the government mandate to restrict services. As explained by the Ohio Governor, these drastic decisions by state authorities are designed to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

“While compliance with the mandates will undoubtedly have a negative impact on our business, our primary concern right now is the health and safety of our customers, team members and the communities we are blessed to serve. We are grateful to be able to continue serving our amazing, crave-able food for eating at home or wherever folks might be,” said Craig Barber, CEO.

All Bakers Square locations will close in accordance with the mandate to no longer offer in-store dining. Customers are able to order online and then simply pull-up to the restaurant where their food will be brought to their car at the curb.

“What we are going through right now is unprecedented and is going to have a substantial impact on families and communities across the country,” said Barber. “We are committed to ensure the Bakers Square brand does our part in preventing the spread of this disease. We are actively monitoring the quickly evolving situation while also following all CDC guidelines regarding sanitation along with team member hygiene and are prepared to take further action as needed. We look forward to reopening our restaurants to our valued customers as soon as possible. In the meantime, we are excited to be able to serve freshly made meals and pies to our customers through our to-go option.”

About Bakers Square

Bakers Square began in the early 1970’s as an independent restaurant in Des Moines, Iowa, serving soups, sandwiches and– as it happens– some of the most incredible pies anyone in the area had ever tasted. The fresh baked double crust fruit pies, cream and meringue pies that this little restaurant turned out day in and day out soon built a reputation that reached as far away as Minneapolis.

Today, Bakers Square has grown into a network of restaurants across the upper Midwest that, in many ways, still maintains the charm and friendly appeal of that original restaurant in Iowa. For breakfast, lunch, dinner– or one of our award-winning pies– our guests know Bakers Square is a comfortable and inviting place to relax, celebrate, or simply reward themselves with something special.


© Business Wire 2020
