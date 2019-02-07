Bakkavör : Bakkavor Freshcook donates £3,000 to local charity

Throughout 2018, our colleagues at Freshcook in Holbeach St Marks have been raising money in support of their chosen charity, Callum Pete's Smile, a Spalding-based charity established in 2013 to support teenagers who are undergoing treatment for cancer.

The Charity is named after Callum, who died aged 14 in 2013 after suffering a form of cancer called Ewings Sarcoma, and was founded by his mum, Michelle, in Callum's memory. It aims to give a special gift or outing to young people aged between 13 and 19 who are living in the Eastern counties and undergoing treatment for cancer.

The money was raised through bake sales, a Tough Mudder endurance event and raffles, and the team from Freshcook has now presented a cheque for £3,000 to the Charity.

Please click on the below link to read the full article:

https://www.spaldingtoday.co.uk/news/workers-donate-years-fundraising-pot-to-callums-fund-9061111/