Bakkavör : Bakkavor launches its 2019 Apprenticeship Programme

03/04/2019 | 03:39am EST

Bakkavor Group, the leading provider of fresh prepared food in the UK, is set to recruit 24 new apprentices in 2019 as part of its ongoing commitment to developing the skills of enthusiastic individuals who want to embark on a career in the food manufacturing industry.

Bakkavor's Apprenticeship Programme is nationwide and spans across a variety of functional roles including Engineering, Manufacturing, Technical, Process, Procurement, IT, Finance, HR, Marketing and Bakery Development.

Bakkavor, for example, is looking for eight new engineering apprentices to join the company with roles available in Aston and Crewe in Cheshire; in Holbeach, Spalding and Sutton Bridge, in Lincolnshire and Harrow in Middlesex.

Successful applicants will experience real responsibility from day one, contributing to key business activities and projects, whilst at the same time studying towards a relevant, nationally recognised qualification. The programme also focuses on the development of life skills by encouraging apprentices to get involved with local community projects and charity initiatives.

Bakkavor has been running its prestigious apprenticeship programme for seven years. There are currently 300 existing employees employed on apprenticeships, highlighting the importance of apprenticeships to the business.

Donna-Maria Lee, HR Director at Bakkavor Group, said:

'A key focus for us is to have a great apprenticeship programme that helps us to attract the best and brightest people to Bakkavor and supports our commitment to early careers. Our Apprenticeships are a fantastic opportunity for people to gain real world experience and responsibility within a range of functions whilst achieving an accredited qualification. We are committed to playing an active role in nurturing talent in the food industry and our apprenticeships are just one of the great ways we do this.'

For more information on the apprenticeships please visit the website.

End

For more information or comment please contact:

Media contacts

Tulchan
0207 353 4200
bakkavor@tulchangroup.com

Notes to Editor: Bakkavor runs two apprentice schemes which are designed to combine employment, work-based training and off-the job-learning:

  • The Advanced Apprenticeship scheme runs for two years, except Engineering which is four, and is aimed at school leavers, typically those who have completed GCSE's and those starting in a new career.
  • The Higher Apprentice Scheme runs for two years, except Engineering which is four, and is aimed at those who have typically gained A-Level qualifications and are hoping to fast-track their career. As an exception, Engineering and Procurement are four-year schemes.

ABOUT BAKKAVOR

Bakkavor is the leading provider of fresh prepared food ('FPF') in the UK, with a growing international presence in the United States and China. The Group is the number one by market share in the UK in the four FPF product categories of Meals, Salads, Desserts and Pizza & Bread, providing high-quality, fresh, healthy and convenient food. Its customers include some of the UK's leading grocery retailers, including Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury's and Waitrose.

The Group's International segment operates in the US and China. As these FPF markets continue to grow, Bakkavor seeks to leverage its UK expertise in order to build its presence in these territories.

Bakkavor was founded in 1986 and has its headquarters in London. The Group has 20,000 employees and operates 25 factories in the UK, 5 in the US and 9 in China.

Disclaimer

Bakkavör Group plc published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 08:14:11 UTC
