Bakkavör : Bakkavor's Spalding summer fun weekend makes over £24,000 for charities

The success of Bakkavor's Fun Weekend has resulted in a fantastic fundraiser of over £24,000 for charity.

This year's annual July event held at Springfields in Spalding, was even bigger and better than previous years, despite the odd thunderstorm, with modern and traditional fairground attractions, stage acts and charity stalls across the two days. As well as the daytime fun, which is free for all of Bakkavor's UK colleagues, the Company also hosted its Party in the Park evening music event which was attended by a recording-breaking crowd.

Every year Bakkavor financially matches all proceeds made from the two-day event which is then handed out to worthy causes. This year Bakkavor chose to support its two corporate charities, Action Against Hunger and FareShare, as well as several local charities and groups that attended the event, including Spalding and Pinchbeck Royal British Legions, Lives, the Sick Children's Trust and the Spalding Air Cadets. Two special donations were also made to Spalding's Ivo Day Centre and Gosberton House Academy in memory of the late Pat Baxter, a long serving employee at Bakkavor's Spalding site, who was passionate about supporting the community.

Martin Husselbee, Head of Operations for Salads at Spalding, presented the cheques and commented:

'Our Bakkavor weekend is a highlight of the year in our events calendar and we work hard to both provide the best possible experience for our employees and give something back to our local community for all the support they have shown us over the years. It also gives us an opportunity to help local charities and I would like to thank everyone who volunteered their time as well as all the people who joined us to make this a very successful weekend.'

End

For more information or comment please contact:

Media contacts

Bakkavor

Laura Langford - External Communications Manager

07921 740194

laura.langford@bakkavor.com