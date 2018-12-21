Bakkavör : Bakkavor strengthens commitment to charity partnerships

Bakkavor Group, the leading international provider of fresh prepared food, is delighted to announce it has chosen Action Against Hunger and FareShare as its global and UK charity partners for the next three years.

Action Against Hunger is a global charity committed to ending world hunger, providing communities with access to safe water and sustainable solutions to hunger. It has been saving the lives of malnourished children around the world since 1979 and works in almost 50 countries, helping millions of people each year.

By partnering with Action Against Hunger, Bakkavor aims to help move one step closer to a world without hunger; promoting the charity across its businesses in the UK, US and China, as well as through Group-wide employee fundraising and volunteering opportunities.

In addition, Bakkavor will also be partnering with Fareshare, the UK's largest charity fighting hunger and food waste. The charity saves good food from going to waste and redistributes it to frontline charities. It reaches 1,500 towns and cities through its 21 Regional Centres, and last year redistributed food for over 36 million meals. Bakkavor will work closely with FareShare to identify events and volunteering opportunities to help support FareShare's ambition of supplying food to 13,000 charities and organisations in the UK.

Both charities were selected from a shortlist by members of the Group's graduate programme, who researched each charity to find a complementary fit with Bakkavor's business activities and vision to lead the way in bringing great tasting fresh prepared food to people around the world. In addition to these partnerships, the Group will continue to support charities that are local to its factory sites and communities.

Agust Gudmunsson, Chief Executive Officer, Bakkavor, said: 'These new partnerships represent a really positive step forward in the way we support and work with charities across Bakkavor. Together, we can leverage our knowledge of food, our network of contacts, and the passion of our workforce to help support both these charities to achieve their missions.'

Matt White, Director of Fundraising and Communications, Action Against Hunger, said: 'We're very excited to be partnering with Bakkavor and grateful for the Group's support. Money raised will go towards our vital work helping children who are suffering with severe acute malnutrition, a preventable and treatable condition that still kills two million children every year. Bakkavor's commitment is set to make a huge difference.'

Lindsey Cape, Head of Fundraising, FareShare, said: 'We're delighted FareShare has been selected as a charity partner by Bakkavor and we're looking forward to a great year ahead. We rely on support from organisations like Bakkavor so FareShare can ensure we save more food from waste and we reach even more vulnerable people who need our support.'

