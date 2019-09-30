Log in
Bakkavör : Bakkavor welcomes its 2019 graduates and apprentices

09/30/2019 | 09:38am EDT

Picture: Leadership training day for graduates

Bakkavor Group, the leading provider of fresh prepared food, is once again demonstrating its commitment to Early Careers opportunities by welcoming 48 new young starters as part of its 'grow your own' people strategy.

The Group has recruited 20 graduates and 19 apprentices who will be based across a number of UK sites in specialist roles to support the business's future growth. In addition, a further 9 graduates are starting Bakkavor's International China Graduate Programme in October due to the Company's growing presence in the region.

The graduates are joining Bakkavor's Commercial, Development, Finance, HR, Manufacturing and Technical functions and will complete placements in different business units, being actively involved in live jobs from day one, whilst being guided through a tailored leadership training programme.

The apprentices are starting higher or advanced apprenticeships in specialisms such as Bakery, Cyber Security, Engineering, HR, IT, Manufacturing and Technical at sites across the UK including London, Lincolnshire, Cheshire and West Lothian.

Donna-Maria Lee, Group HR Director at Bakkavor, said:

'Once again, we're delighted to welcome a new intake of graduates and apprentices to Bakkavor as part of our commitment to Early Careers. The fresh prepared food market is one of the most dynamic markets in the world. As a Group we firmly believe that our future growth depends on the talent we attract, develop and support so that we can maintain and strengthen our leading position.'

The 2020 graduate scheme is open for applications from 15 October 2019 and the apprentice scheme will open at the beginning of 2020. Please visit www.bakkavor.com/careers for more information.

Disclaimer

Bakkavör Group plc published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 13:37:01 UTC
