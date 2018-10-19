Bakkavör : Finance Graduate achieves joint-first position in CIMA exam

We are delighted to announce that Simran Padam, our Commercial Management Accountant at Pizza & Bread Harrow, has recently obtained joint-first position in the world for the August 2018 CIMA Strategic Case Study Exam.

Simran started with Bakkavor on the Graduate Scheme in September 2015 after achieving a 2:1 in Accounting and Finance from the University of Huddersfield. Simran spent her first year on the scheme at Bakkavor Meals, London as an Assistant Management Accountant, she then progressed to an Assistant Financial Accountant in her second year based at Newark Desserts, before moving to Harrow to complete her third year on the scheme.

Simran has continued to grow and develop within the Bakkavor family, to obtain such a high level on her exam is testament to all her commitment, energy and hard work. Congratulations Simran on such a fantastic achievement.

Visit our graduates page for more information on our exciting schemes.