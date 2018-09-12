Bakkavör : Up to 200 jobs on offer at Crewe and Nantwich bakery sites

Bakkavor Bread has announced the recruitment drive at its two factories in Crewe and Nantwich to meet the ongoing customer demand for its products.

The vacancies are primarily factory operative roles, and are permanent positions with continental shift patterns across both day and night shifts.

The firm is holding open days at their Crewe site on Saturday 15 September and Wednesday 26 September for potential applicants to visit the site and see what the business has to offer.

The two sites, which currently employ more than 670 people, produce more than 11 million bread items each week with an average of 50 different types of product being run at any one time.

Paul Peachey, Business Director for Bakkavor Bread & Pizza said: 'Bakkavor Bread continues to expand and the recruitment drive announced today shows that demand for our delicious chilled breads continues to grow.'

Employee benefits at the sites include subsidised staff shops, free parking, an employee recognition programme, a Bakkavor Benefits Scheme which provides retail discounts on the high street, and regular well-being and charity events.

Bakkavor Bread is also committed to employee training and development and in partnership with Reaseheath College in Nantwich, the business has developed a Bakery qualification as well as Food and Drink Operator training under the Apprenticeship levy program, both of which are on offer to all employees.

The business has also partnered with Sir William Stanier School in Crewe to give students the opportunity to better understand how their subjects are relevant to many food manufacturing roles and what workplace skills they need to develop.

For more information on the employment opportunities, click here to visit the Bakkavor website.