Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bakkt boss to leave for JPMorgan - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

The top boss of Bakkt, Mike Blandina, will leave the cryptocurrency trading platform to join JPMorgan Chase & Co to work in payments, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Bakkt's majority-owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc on Thursday appointed David Clifton as interim chief executive officer to replace Blandina.

Clifton joined ICE in 2008 and is currently its vice president, M&A and integration.

The exchange operator said https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200423005712/en/Intercontinental-Exchange-Appoints-David-Clifton-Interim-CEO Blandina, who was appointed CEO of Bakkt in late December, is leaving to pursue a new opportunity.

A JPMorgan spokeswoman declined to comment.

Blandina had taken over https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191223005251/en/Intercontinental-Exchange-Appoints-Mike-Blandina-CEO-Bakkt at Bakkt from Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed to the U.S. Senate.

Baakt, one of the most well-known cryptocurrency initiatives by an established financial institution, offers trading in physically delivered bitcoin futures - bitcoins are delivered to the Bakkt warehouse when the contracts expire.

By Anna Irrera and Noor Zainab Hussain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:30pMerkel open to big EU recovery fund but needs more clarity first
RE
02:25pBritain's government will nullify commercial landlords' legal attempt to evict tenants
RE
02:21pStates See No Immediate Sign of Financial Help
DJ
02:20pOil rallies on acceleration of output cuts from OPEC nations
RE
02:19pGM ignition switch settlement with vehicle owners wins U.S. court approval
RE
02:17pDrowning in crude, U.S. drillers say Trump strategic reserve plan is no lifeline
RE
02:17pWall Street rises on hopes worst for labor market is over
RE
02:15pBankruptcy looms over U.S. energy industry, from oil fields to pipelines
RE
02:12pCanada boosts coronavirus vaccine research, Saskatchewan plans gradual reopening
RE
02:12pOil rallies on acceleration of output cuts from OPEC nations
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Report to Be Released April 27
2DANONE : Unilever drops guidance as virus changes consumer habits
3ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : ANGLO AMERICAN : Q1 2020 Production Report
4BIOCARTIS GROUP NV : PRESS RELEASE BIOCARTIS GROUP NV: Biocartis Announces Development of Idylla™ COVID..
5UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER : 1Q Turnover Rose on Strong Trading in US

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group