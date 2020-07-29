Balance of payments

Log in
07/29/2020 | 09:36am EDT
DEVELOPMENT OF MAIN FLOWS AND BALANCE OF EXTERNAL PAYMENTS (RECEIPTS)
IN MTD
Indicators First Quarter 2019 Second Quarter 2019 third Quarter 2019 fourth Quarter 2019 Year 2019 First Quarter 2020
Indicators 20190331 20190630 20190930 20191130 20191201 20200331
A-Current receipts 16040.0 15443.8 16433.5 15809.7 63727.0 14696.8
- Merchandise exports (FOB) 11846.4 11057.8 10104.2 10847.0 43855.4 10514.9
-Services 2618.2 2847.5 4155.7 3047.0 12668.4 2573.1
Of which:Tourism 887.6 1159.8 2315.2 1265.8 5628.4 930.7
-Factor income 1297.9 1405.5 2030.5 1658.8 6392.7 1333.0
Of which:Labor income 1225.8 1295.1 1946.5 1547.2 6014.6 1272.3
-Current tranfers 277.5 133.0 143.1 256.9 810.5 275.8
B-Capital and financial
operations 		5051.8 4102.1 8985.4 4024.4 22163.7 3801.3
-Capital transactions 83.9 19.9 14.7 327.1 445.6 162.3
-Direct investments 616.2 634.8 650.7 627.6 2529.3 459.8
-Portfolio Investments 4.5 41.1 104.2 19.3 169.1 1.9
-Other investments 4347.2 3406.3 8215.8 3050.4 19019.7 3177.3
C-Adjustment Operations (net flows) 1301.5 1301.5
T O T A L 21091.8 19545.9 25418.9 21135.6 87192.2 18498.1
DEVELOPMENT OF MAIN FLOWS AND BALANCE OF EXTERNAL PAYMENTS (EXPENDITURES)
IN MTD
Indicators First Quarter 2019 Second Quarter 2019 third Quarter 2019 fourth Quarter 2019 Year 2019 First Quarter 2020
Indicators 20190331 20190630 20190930 20191130 20191201 20200331
A-Current expenditures 18520.7 19324.5 17753.9 17764.8 73363.9 16631.7
- Import of goods (FOB) 14949.5 15937.5 14337.4 14560.2 59784.6 13248.4
-Services 2385.5 2408.3 2241.4 2163.5 9198.7 2262.3
-Factor income 1173.3 960.5 1152.0 1036.5 4322.3 1110.9
Of which:M.L.T debt interest 664.9 364.0 503.6 375.9 1908.4 579.0
-Current tranfers 12.4 18.2 23.1 4.6 58.3 10.1
B-Capital and financial
operations 		1497.3 2121.7 2655.5 2326.3 8600.8 918.5
-Capital transactions 9.6 6.2 8.6 18.8 43.2 7.9
-Direct investments 18.9 37.0 26.0 70.0 151.9 40.2
-portfolio investments 52.3 16.9 20.9 41.1 131.2 37.3
-Other investments 1416.5 2061.6 2600.0 2196.4 8274.5 833.1
C-Adjustment Operations (net flows)
T O T A L 20018.0 21446.2 20409.4 20091.1 81964.7 17550.2
DEVELOPMENT OF MAIN FLOWS AND BALANCE OF EXTERNAL PAYMENTS (BALANCES)
IN MTD
Indicators First Quarter 2019 Second Quarter 2019 third Quarter 2019 fourth Quarter 2019 Year 2019 First Quarter 2020
Indicators 20190331 20190630 20190930 20191130 20191201 20200331
A-Current operations -2480.7 -3880.7 -1320.4 -1955.1 -9636.9 -1934.9
- Merchandise (FOB) -3103.1 -4879.7 -4233.2 -3713.2 -15929.2 -2733.5
-Services 232.7 439.2 1914.3 883.5 3469.7 310.8
-Factor income 124.6 445.0 878.5 622.3 2070.4 222.1
-Current tranfers 265.1 114.8 120.0 252.3 752.2 265.7
B-Capital and financial
operations 		3554.5 1980.4 6329.9 1698.1 13562.9 2882.8
-Capital transactions 74.3 13.74 6.1 308.3 402.4 154.4
-Direct investments 597.3 597.8 624.7 557.6 2377.4 419.6
-Portfolio investments -47.8 24.2 83.3 -21.8 37.9 -35.4
-Other investments 2930.7 1344.7 5615.8 854.0 10745.2 2344.2
C-Adjustment Operations (net flows) 1301.5 1301.5
G E N E R A L B A L A N C E 1073.8 -1900.3 5009.5 1044.5 5227.5 947.9


Disclaimer

Central Bank of Tunisia published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 13:35:06 UTC
