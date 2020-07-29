|
Balance of payments
07/29/2020 | 09:36am EDT
DEVELOPMENT OF MAIN FLOWS AND BALANCE OF EXTERNAL PAYMENTS (RECEIPTS)
IN MTD
DEVELOPMENT OF MAIN FLOWS AND BALANCE OF EXTERNAL PAYMENTS (EXPENDITURES)
|
Indicators
|
First Quarter 2019
|
Second Quarter 2019
|
third Quarter 2019
|
fourth Quarter 2019
|
Year 2019
|
First Quarter 2020
|
Indicators
|
20190331
|
20190630
|
20190930
|
20191130
|
20191201
|
20200331
|
|
A-Current receipts
|
16040.0
|
15443.8
|
16433.5
|
15809.7
|
63727.0
|
14696.8
|
- Merchandise exports (FOB)
|
11846.4
|
11057.8
|
10104.2
|
10847.0
|
43855.4
|
10514.9
|
-Services
|
2618.2
|
2847.5
|
4155.7
|
3047.0
|
12668.4
|
2573.1
|
Of which:Tourism
|
887.6
|
1159.8
|
2315.2
|
1265.8
|
5628.4
|
930.7
|
-Factor income
|
1297.9
|
1405.5
|
2030.5
|
1658.8
|
6392.7
|
1333.0
|
Of which:Labor income
|
1225.8
|
1295.1
|
1946.5
|
1547.2
|
6014.6
|
1272.3
|
-Current tranfers
|
277.5
|
133.0
|
143.1
|
256.9
|
810.5
|
275.8
|
B-Capital and financial
operations
|
5051.8
|
4102.1
|
8985.4
|
4024.4
|
22163.7
|
3801.3
|
-Capital transactions
|
83.9
|
19.9
|
14.7
|
327.1
|
445.6
|
162.3
|
-Direct investments
|
616.2
|
634.8
|
650.7
|
627.6
|
2529.3
|
459.8
|
-Portfolio Investments
|
4.5
|
41.1
|
104.2
|
19.3
|
169.1
|
1.9
|
-Other investments
|
4347.2
|
3406.3
|
8215.8
|
3050.4
|
19019.7
|
3177.3
|
C-Adjustment Operations (net flows)
|
1301.5
|
1301.5
|
T O T A L
|
21091.8
|
19545.9
|
25418.9
|
21135.6
|
87192.2
|
18498.1
|
IN MTD
DEVELOPMENT OF MAIN FLOWS AND BALANCE OF EXTERNAL PAYMENTS (BALANCES)
|
Indicators
|
First Quarter 2019
|
Second Quarter 2019
|
third Quarter 2019
|
fourth Quarter 2019
|
Year 2019
|
First Quarter 2020
|
Indicators
|
20190331
|
20190630
|
20190930
|
20191130
|
20191201
|
20200331
|
|
A-Current expenditures
|
18520.7
|
19324.5
|
17753.9
|
17764.8
|
73363.9
|
16631.7
|
- Import of goods (FOB)
|
14949.5
|
15937.5
|
14337.4
|
14560.2
|
59784.6
|
13248.4
|
-Services
|
2385.5
|
2408.3
|
2241.4
|
2163.5
|
9198.7
|
2262.3
|
-Factor income
|
1173.3
|
960.5
|
1152.0
|
1036.5
|
4322.3
|
1110.9
|
Of which:M.L.T debt interest
|
664.9
|
364.0
|
503.6
|
375.9
|
1908.4
|
579.0
|
-Current tranfers
|
12.4
|
18.2
|
23.1
|
4.6
|
58.3
|
10.1
|
B-Capital and financial
operations
|
1497.3
|
2121.7
|
2655.5
|
2326.3
|
8600.8
|
918.5
|
-Capital transactions
|
9.6
|
6.2
|
8.6
|
18.8
|
43.2
|
7.9
|
-Direct investments
|
18.9
|
37.0
|
26.0
|
70.0
|
151.9
|
40.2
|
-portfolio investments
|
52.3
|
16.9
|
20.9
|
41.1
|
131.2
|
37.3
|
-Other investments
|
1416.5
|
2061.6
|
2600.0
|
2196.4
|
8274.5
|
833.1
|
C-Adjustment Operations (net flows)
|
T O T A L
|
20018.0
|
21446.2
|
20409.4
|
20091.1
|
81964.7
|
17550.2
|
IN MTD
|
Indicators
|
First Quarter 2019
|
Second Quarter 2019
|
third Quarter 2019
|
fourth Quarter 2019
|
Year 2019
|
First Quarter 2020
Un problème rencontré :
|
Indicators
|
20190331
|
20190630
|
20190930
|
20191130
|
20191201
|
20200331
|
|
A-Current operations
|
-2480.7
|
-3880.7
|
-1320.4
|
-1955.1
|
-9636.9
|
-1934.9
|
- Merchandise (FOB)
|
-3103.1
|
-4879.7
|
-4233.2
|
-3713.2
|
-15929.2
|
-2733.5
|
-Services
|
232.7
|
439.2
|
1914.3
|
883.5
|
3469.7
|
310.8
|
-Factor income
|
124.6
|
445.0
|
878.5
|
622.3
|
2070.4
|
222.1
|
-Current tranfers
|
265.1
|
114.8
|
120.0
|
252.3
|
752.2
|
265.7
|
B-Capital and financial
operations
|
3554.5
|
1980.4
|
6329.9
|
1698.1
|
13562.9
|
2882.8
|
-Capital transactions
|
74.3
|
13.74
|
6.1
|
308.3
|
402.4
|
154.4
|
-Direct investments
|
597.3
|
597.8
|
624.7
|
557.6
|
2377.4
|
419.6
|
-Portfolio investments
|
-47.8
|
24.2
|
83.3
|
-21.8
|
37.9
|
-35.4
|
-Other investments
|
2930.7
|
1344.7
|
5615.8
|
854.0
|
10745.2
|
2344.2
|
C-Adjustment Operations (net flows)
|
1301.5
|
1301.5
|
G E N E R A L B A L A N C E
|
1073.8
|
-1900.3
|
5009.5
|
1044.5
|
5227.5
|
947.9
|
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Tunisia published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 13:35:06 UTC
|
|