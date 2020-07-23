Log in
News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

Balance of payments for quarter I 2020 (preliminary data)

07/23/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

Balance of payments for quarter I 2020 (preliminary data)

In quarter I 2020, the current account of the balance of payments recorded a deficit of US$ 188,80 million, the capital account registered a negative balance amounting to US$ 10,44 million, and the financial account recorded a net capital inflow of US$ 243,76 million.

Balance of payments of the Republic of Moldova (BPM6), main aggregates (US$ million)

2018

I

2018

II

2018

III

2018

II

2019

I

2019

II

2019

III

2019

IV

2020

I

2020 I / 2019 I (%)

CURRENT ACCOUNT

-212,41

-284,16

-338,72

-376,08

-238,83

-322,57

-384,45

-213,45

-188,80

79,1

Goods

-681,84

-825,57

-875,68

-910,91

-701,70

-882,01

-866,05

-863,01

-717,91

102,3

Services

70,24

83,32

116,12

91,94

94,86

96,30

84,18

77,49

84,06

88,6

Primary income

110,75

140,13

142,44

155,24

99,29

178,87

103,67

194,48

153,32

154,4

Secondary income

288,44

317,96

278,40

287,65

268,72

284,27

293,75

377,59

291,73

108,6

CAPITAL ACCOUNT

-5,97

-8,97

-11,82

-9,18

-12,65

-11,75

-17,16

-10,52

-10,44

82,5

Net borrowing (current and capital account balance)

-218,38

-293,13

-350,54

-385,26

-251,48

-334,32

-401,61

-223,97

-199,24

79,2

FINANCIAL ACCOUNT

-212,50

-272,18

-352,24

-348,48

-291,84

-358,86

-348,28

-206,96

-243,76

83,5

Direct investment, net

-88,04

-28,61

-36,71

-116,27

-118,73

-273,82

-92,44

-61,08

-17,68

14,9

Portfolio investment, net

-1,15

2,08

0,07

2,60

0,06

4,34

-0,03

0,28

-0,28

-

Financial derivatives, net

0,83

-0,33

-0,12

0,71

-1,50

0,31

0,42

0,01

-0,88

58,7

Other investment, net

-166,88

-319,58

-431,25

-238,28

4,81

-178,99

-321,29

-228,78

-133,68

-

Change in reserve assets

42,74

74,26

115,77

2,76

-176,48

89,30

65,06

82,61

-91,24

51,7

Net errors and omissions

5,88

20,95

-1,70

36,78

-40,36

-24,54

53,33

17,01

-44,52

110,3

% to GDP*

p.p

CURRENT ACCOUNT

-9,4

-10,6

-9,7

-12,5

-9,9

-11,6

-10,6

-6,8

-7,6

2,3

Goods

-30,1

-30,8

-25,1

-30,2

-29,2

-31,8

-23,9

-27,4

-28,9

0,3

Services

3,1

3,1

3,3

3,0

3,9

3,5

2,3

2,5

3,4

-0,5

Primary income

4,9

5,2

4,1

5,1

4,1

6,4

2,9

6,2

6,2

2,0

Secondary income

12,7

11,8

8,0

9,5

11,2

10,2

8,1

12,0

11,7

0,5

CAPITAL ACCOUNT

-0,3

-0,3

-0,3

-0,3

-0,5

-0,4

-0,5

-0,3

-0,4

0,1

Net borrowing (current and capital account balance)

-9,6

-10,9

-10,1

-12,8

-10,5

-12,1

-11,1

-7,1

-8,0

2,5

FINANCIAL ACCOUNT

-9,4

-10,1

-10,1

-11,5

-12,1

-12,9

-9,6

-6,6

-9,8

2,3

Direct investment, net

-3,9

-1,1

-1,1

-3,8

-4,9

-9,9

-2,5

-1,9

-0,7

4,2

Portfolio investment and financial derivatives, net

0,0

0,1

0,0

0,1

-0,1

0,2

0,0

0,0

0,0

0,1

Other investment, net

-7,4

-11,9

-12,4

-7,9

0,2

-6,5

-8,9

-7,3

-5,4

-5,6

Change in reserve assets

1,9

2,8

3,3

0,1

-7,3

3,2

1,8

2,6

-3,7

3,6

* SNA 2008
p.p. - percentage points

Time series in the Interactive database:

Balance of payments (BPM6)

Disclaimer

The National Bank of Moldova published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 18:15:19 UTC
