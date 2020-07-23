Balance of payments for quarter I 2020 (preliminary data)

In quarter I 2020, the current account of the balance of payments recorded a deficit of US$ 188,80 million, the capital account registered a negative balance amounting to US$ 10,44 million, and the financial account recorded a net capital inflow of US$ 243,76 million.

Balance of payments of the Republic of Moldova (BPM6), main aggregates (US$ million)

2018 I 2018 II 2018 III 2018 II 2019 I 2019 II 2019 III 2019 IV 2020 I 2020 I / 2019 I (%) CURRENT ACCOUNT -212,41 -284,16 -338,72 -376,08 -238,83 -322,57 -384,45 -213,45 -188,80 79,1 Goods -681,84 -825,57 -875,68 -910,91 -701,70 -882,01 -866,05 -863,01 -717,91 102,3 Services 70,24 83,32 116,12 91,94 94,86 96,30 84,18 77,49 84,06 88,6 Primary income 110,75 140,13 142,44 155,24 99,29 178,87 103,67 194,48 153,32 154,4 Secondary income 288,44 317,96 278,40 287,65 268,72 284,27 293,75 377,59 291,73 108,6 CAPITAL ACCOUNT -5,97 -8,97 -11,82 -9,18 -12,65 -11,75 -17,16 -10,52 -10,44 82,5 Net borrowing (current and capital account balance) -218,38 -293,13 -350,54 -385,26 -251,48 -334,32 -401,61 -223,97 -199,24 79,2 FINANCIAL ACCOUNT -212,50 -272,18 -352,24 -348,48 -291,84 -358,86 -348,28 -206,96 -243,76 83,5 Direct investment, net -88,04 -28,61 -36,71 -116,27 -118,73 -273,82 -92,44 -61,08 -17,68 14,9 Portfolio investment, net -1,15 2,08 0,07 2,60 0,06 4,34 -0,03 0,28 -0,28 - Financial derivatives, net 0,83 -0,33 -0,12 0,71 -1,50 0,31 0,42 0,01 -0,88 58,7 Other investment, net -166,88 -319,58 -431,25 -238,28 4,81 -178,99 -321,29 -228,78 -133,68 - Change in reserve assets 42,74 74,26 115,77 2,76 -176,48 89,30 65,06 82,61 -91,24 51,7 Net errors and omissions 5,88 20,95 -1,70 36,78 -40,36 -24,54 53,33 17,01 -44,52 110,3 % to GDP* p.p CURRENT ACCOUNT -9,4 -10,6 -9,7 -12,5 -9,9 -11,6 -10,6 -6,8 -7,6 2,3 Goods -30,1 -30,8 -25,1 -30,2 -29,2 -31,8 -23,9 -27,4 -28,9 0,3 Services 3,1 3,1 3,3 3,0 3,9 3,5 2,3 2,5 3,4 -0,5 Primary income 4,9 5,2 4,1 5,1 4,1 6,4 2,9 6,2 6,2 2,0 Secondary income 12,7 11,8 8,0 9,5 11,2 10,2 8,1 12,0 11,7 0,5 CAPITAL ACCOUNT -0,3 -0,3 -0,3 -0,3 -0,5 -0,4 -0,5 -0,3 -0,4 0,1 Net borrowing (current and capital account balance) -9,6 -10,9 -10,1 -12,8 -10,5 -12,1 -11,1 -7,1 -8,0 2,5 FINANCIAL ACCOUNT -9,4 -10,1 -10,1 -11,5 -12,1 -12,9 -9,6 -6,6 -9,8 2,3 Direct investment, net -3,9 -1,1 -1,1 -3,8 -4,9 -9,9 -2,5 -1,9 -0,7 4,2 Portfolio investment and financial derivatives, net 0,0 0,1 0,0 0,1 -0,1 0,2 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,1 Other investment, net -7,4 -11,9 -12,4 -7,9 0,2 -6,5 -8,9 -7,3 -5,4 -5,6 Change in reserve assets 1,9 2,8 3,3 0,1 -7,3 3,2 1,8 2,6 -3,7 3,6

* SNA 2008

p.p. - percentage points

