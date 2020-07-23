|
Balance of payments for quarter I 2020 (preliminary data)
07/23/2020 | 02:16pm EDT
Balance of payments for quarter I 2020 (preliminary data)
In quarter I 2020, the current account of the balance of payments recorded a deficit of US$ 188,80 million, the capital account registered a negative balance amounting to US$ 10,44 million, and the financial account recorded a net capital inflow of US$ 243,76 million.
Balance of payments of the Republic of Moldova (BPM6), main aggregates (US$ million)
|
|
2018
I
|
2018
II
|
2018
III
|
2018
II
|
2019
I
|
2019
II
|
2019
III
|
2019
IV
|
2020
I
|
2020 I / 2019 I (%)
|
CURRENT ACCOUNT
|
-212,41
|
-284,16
|
-338,72
|
-376,08
|
-238,83
|
-322,57
|
-384,45
|
-213,45
|
-188,80
|
79,1
|
Goods
|
-681,84
|
-825,57
|
-875,68
|
-910,91
|
-701,70
|
-882,01
|
-866,05
|
-863,01
|
-717,91
|
102,3
|
Services
|
70,24
|
83,32
|
116,12
|
91,94
|
94,86
|
96,30
|
84,18
|
77,49
|
84,06
|
88,6
|
Primary income
|
110,75
|
140,13
|
142,44
|
155,24
|
99,29
|
178,87
|
103,67
|
194,48
|
153,32
|
154,4
|
Secondary income
|
288,44
|
317,96
|
278,40
|
287,65
|
268,72
|
284,27
|
293,75
|
377,59
|
291,73
|
108,6
|
CAPITAL ACCOUNT
|
-5,97
|
-8,97
|
-11,82
|
-9,18
|
-12,65
|
-11,75
|
-17,16
|
-10,52
|
-10,44
|
82,5
|
Net borrowing (current and capital account balance)
|
-218,38
|
-293,13
|
-350,54
|
-385,26
|
-251,48
|
-334,32
|
-401,61
|
-223,97
|
-199,24
|
79,2
|
FINANCIAL ACCOUNT
|
-212,50
|
-272,18
|
-352,24
|
-348,48
|
-291,84
|
-358,86
|
-348,28
|
-206,96
|
-243,76
|
83,5
|
Direct investment, net
|
-88,04
|
-28,61
|
-36,71
|
-116,27
|
-118,73
|
-273,82
|
-92,44
|
-61,08
|
-17,68
|
14,9
|
Portfolio investment, net
|
-1,15
|
2,08
|
0,07
|
2,60
|
0,06
|
4,34
|
-0,03
|
0,28
|
-0,28
|
-
|
Financial derivatives, net
|
0,83
|
-0,33
|
-0,12
|
0,71
|
-1,50
|
0,31
|
0,42
|
0,01
|
-0,88
|
58,7
|
Other investment, net
|
-166,88
|
-319,58
|
-431,25
|
-238,28
|
4,81
|
-178,99
|
-321,29
|
-228,78
|
-133,68
|
-
|
Change in reserve assets
|
42,74
|
74,26
|
115,77
|
2,76
|
-176,48
|
89,30
|
65,06
|
82,61
|
-91,24
|
51,7
|
Net errors and omissions
|
5,88
|
20,95
|
-1,70
|
36,78
|
-40,36
|
-24,54
|
53,33
|
17,01
|
-44,52
|
110,3
|
|
% to GDP*
|
|
p.p
|
CURRENT ACCOUNT
|
-9,4
|
-10,6
|
-9,7
|
-12,5
|
-9,9
|
-11,6
|
-10,6
|
-6,8
|
-7,6
|
2,3
|
Goods
|
-30,1
|
-30,8
|
-25,1
|
-30,2
|
-29,2
|
-31,8
|
-23,9
|
-27,4
|
-28,9
|
0,3
|
Services
|
3,1
|
3,1
|
3,3
|
3,0
|
3,9
|
3,5
|
2,3
|
2,5
|
3,4
|
-0,5
|
Primary income
|
4,9
|
5,2
|
4,1
|
5,1
|
4,1
|
6,4
|
2,9
|
6,2
|
6,2
|
2,0
|
Secondary income
|
12,7
|
11,8
|
8,0
|
9,5
|
11,2
|
10,2
|
8,1
|
12,0
|
11,7
|
0,5
|
CAPITAL ACCOUNT
|
-0,3
|
-0,3
|
-0,3
|
-0,3
|
-0,5
|
-0,4
|
-0,5
|
-0,3
|
-0,4
|
0,1
|
Net borrowing (current and capital account balance)
|
-9,6
|
-10,9
|
-10,1
|
-12,8
|
-10,5
|
-12,1
|
-11,1
|
-7,1
|
-8,0
|
2,5
|
FINANCIAL ACCOUNT
|
-9,4
|
-10,1
|
-10,1
|
-11,5
|
-12,1
|
-12,9
|
-9,6
|
-6,6
|
-9,8
|
2,3
|
Direct investment, net
|
-3,9
|
-1,1
|
-1,1
|
-3,8
|
-4,9
|
-9,9
|
-2,5
|
-1,9
|
-0,7
|
4,2
|
Portfolio investment and financial derivatives, net
|
0,0
|
0,1
|
0,0
|
0,1
|
-0,1
|
0,2
|
0,0
|
0,0
|
0,0
|
0,1
|
Other investment, net
|
-7,4
|
-11,9
|
-12,4
|
-7,9
|
0,2
|
-6,5
|
-8,9
|
-7,3
|
-5,4
|
-5,6
|
Change in reserve assets
|
1,9
|
2,8
|
3,3
|
0,1
|
-7,3
|
3,2
|
1,8
|
2,6
|
-3,7
|
3,6
* SNA 2008
p.p. - percentage points
Time series in the Interactive database:
Balance of payments (BPM6)
Disclaimer
The National Bank of Moldova published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 18:15:19 UTC
|
|