February 20, 2020
Ministry of Finance
Balance of the Fiscal Loan Fund (End of January 2020)
(Assets)
(In billions of yen, in percentage)
|
Types of Assets
|
Value
|
%
|
Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Month
|
Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Fiscal Year
|
Cash/Deposits
|
4,409.5
|
3.67
|
2,303.7
|
-597.9
|
Loans
|
115,840.6
|
96.33
|
-310.6
|
-4,033.0
|
Loans to General Account and Special Accounts
|
19,806.7
|
16.47
|
-500.2
|
-1,474.5
|
Loans to Government-related Institutions
|
16,785.5
|
13.96
|
-71.4
|
-561.7
|
Loans to Local Governments
|
44,889.4
|
37.33
|
35.4
|
-542.2
|
Loans to Special Corporations
|
34,359.0
|
28.57
|
225.6
|
-1,454.5
|
Total
|
120,250.0
|
100.00
|
1,993.1
|
-4,630.9
(Liabilities)
|
Types of Liabilities
|
Value
|
%
|
Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Month
|
Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Fiscal Year
|
Deposits
|
29,452.7
|
24.49
|
1,709.1
|
-1,900.8
|
Special Account Deposits
|
21,702.0
|
18.05
|
1,672.9
|
-1,776.1
|
Fund Deposits
|
1,794.3
|
1.49
|
43.7
|
283.8
|
Mutual Aid Cooperative Deposits
|
2,531.4
|
2.11
|
2.5
|
-388.4
|
Other Deposits
|
3,424.9
|
2.85
|
-10.0
|
-20.1
|
Long-term Bonds
|
89,682.8
|
74.58
|
245.0
|
-2,625.0
|
Others
|
1,114.6
|
0.93
|
39.0
|
-105.1
|
Total
|
120,250.0
|
100.00
|
1,993.1
|
-4,630.9
(Note) Figures may not total due to rounding.
Disclaimer
Ministry of Finance of the State of Japan published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 05:51:07 UTC