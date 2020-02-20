Log in
Balance of the Fiscal Loan Fund (End of January 2020)

02/20/2020 | 12:52am EST

February 20, 2020

Ministry of Finance

Balance of the Fiscal Loan Fund (End of January 2020)

(Assets)

(In billions of yen, in percentage)

Types of Assets

Value

%

Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Month

Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Fiscal Year

Cash/Deposits

4,409.5

3.67

2,303.7

-597.9

Loans

115,840.6

96.33

-310.6

-4,033.0

Loans to General Account and Special Accounts

19,806.7

16.47

-500.2

-1,474.5

Loans to Government-related Institutions

16,785.5

13.96

-71.4

-561.7

Loans to Local Governments

44,889.4

37.33

35.4

-542.2

Loans to Special Corporations

34,359.0

28.57

225.6

-1,454.5

Total

120,250.0

100.00

1,993.1

-4,630.9

(Liabilities)

Types of Liabilities

Value

%

Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Month

Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Fiscal Year

Deposits

29,452.7

24.49

1,709.1

-1,900.8

Special Account Deposits

21,702.0

18.05

1,672.9

-1,776.1

Fund Deposits

1,794.3

1.49

43.7

283.8

Mutual Aid Cooperative Deposits

2,531.4

2.11

2.5

-388.4

Other Deposits

3,424.9

2.85

-10.0

-20.1

Long-term Bonds

89,682.8

74.58

245.0

-2,625.0

Others

1,114.6

0.93

39.0

-105.1

Total

120,250.0

100.00

1,993.1

-4,630.9

(Note) Figures may not total due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the State of Japan published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 05:51:07 UTC
