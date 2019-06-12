Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Balbec Capital Hires Vasu Raj to Lead European Asset Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 07:16am EDT

Balbec Capital, a global private investment firm (“Balbec”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Vasanth (Vasu) Raj as a Managing Director and Head of Asset Management, Europe. Vasu joins Balbec with twenty-four years of experience in varied financial services sectors including Corporate, Investment and Retail Banking across Sales, Operations and Technology functional units. At Balbec, Vasu will oversee the management of Balbec’s European assets and our various third-party servicers, as well as develop a scalable operational model as we enter a rapid growth phase in our European business.

“Vasu, with his vast cross-functional expertise in financial operations and banking, brings us the depth and breadth of experience required to handle our operational challenges and future growth. We are delighted to have Vasu on board during these exciting times for our European business,” said Balbec CEO Charles Rusbasan.

Vasu was most recently the Chief Operating Officer of Cepal Greece, helping to set up this market-leading servicer in Greece from inception to having over €10 billion of loans under servicing. Prior to Cepal, Vasu was the Sales Director for Intesa Sanpaolo Hungary, based in Budapest. Before joining Intesa, Vasu spent 19 years with Citibank in various senior roles, working across Europe and Asia. A native of India, Vasu received an MA in English from BITS Pilani, India and a Masters in Finance from the London Business School.

“I am very excited to join Balbec Capital, especially during this rapidly expanding phase of the European business. I look forward to working with the Balbec team, which has a strong record of execution and delivering great results for their LPs,” said Vasu.

About Balbec Capital LP

Balbec Capital LP is a global private investment firm with expertise in sourcing alternative credit investments, with a focus on obligors or assets in bankruptcy proceedings, restructuring, or some other form of distress. Founded in 2010, Balbec has invested over $3.5 billion in 18 countries. The senior management team has worked together since the early to mid-2000's, many with industry-related experience spanning over two decades. The company’s strategies typically include (i) investments in distressed opportunities where debtors or assets are subject to bankruptcy, insolvency or other restructuring processes, (ii) provision of capital in insolvency-based situations and (iii) investments and joint-ventures in alternative credit opportunities.

Additional information can be found at www.balbec.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:45aFACEBOOK : Germany's ProSieben Signs Content Collaboration Agreement With Facebook
DJ
07:45aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : RBC iShares broadens ETF offering with RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF
AQ
07:44aCHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HLDGS : CDEL to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PU
07:44aOREFINDERS RESOURCES : June 12, 2019 Orefinders Discloses Potential Conflict of Interest between Mistango's CFO and Independent Auditor
PU
07:44aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : USA MBA Mortgage Market Index for Jun 7 529.8 vs 417.8 Prior
PU
07:44aMARSH & MCLENNAN : Stresses Next Generation Industry Leaders Must “Adapt or Face Extinction"
PU
07:44aA PEEK INTO THE MARKETS : US Stock Futures Down; Inflation Data In Focus
PU
07:44aSERVICOM : NEPC unveils SERVICOM Charter for improved services
AQ
07:43aVISA : B2B Connect allows financial institutions to process cross-border payments globally
AQ
07:42aAutomotive Exhaust Manifold Market Worth USD 1.76 Billion, at 4% CAGR During 2019-2023 | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOOHOO GROUP PLC : Zara owner Inditex shakes off chill with strong second quarter start
2ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares slide as traders say top investor GBL to cut stake
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT warns of steeper declines in cigarette sales, sh..
4Oil falls over 2% on weaker demand growth, gain in U.S. crude stocks
5DASSAULT SYSTÈMES : DASSAULT SYSTEMES : targets life sciences with $5.8 billion Medidata deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About