Balbec Capital Hires Vasu Raj to Lead European Asset Management

Balbec Capital, a global private investment firm (“Balbec”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Vasanth (Vasu) Raj as a Managing Director and Head of Asset Management, Europe. Vasu joins Balbec with twenty-four years of experience in varied financial services sectors including Corporate, Investment and Retail Banking across Sales, Operations and Technology functional units. At Balbec, Vasu will oversee the management of Balbec’s European assets and our various third-party servicers, as well as develop a scalable operational model as we enter a rapid growth phase in our European business.

“Vasu, with his vast cross-functional expertise in financial operations and banking, brings us the depth and breadth of experience required to handle our operational challenges and future growth. We are delighted to have Vasu on board during these exciting times for our European business,” said Balbec CEO Charles Rusbasan.

Vasu was most recently the Chief Operating Officer of Cepal Greece, helping to set up this market-leading servicer in Greece from inception to having over €10 billion of loans under servicing. Prior to Cepal, Vasu was the Sales Director for Intesa Sanpaolo Hungary, based in Budapest. Before joining Intesa, Vasu spent 19 years with Citibank in various senior roles, working across Europe and Asia. A native of India, Vasu received an MA in English from BITS Pilani, India and a Masters in Finance from the London Business School.

“I am very excited to join Balbec Capital, especially during this rapidly expanding phase of the European business. I look forward to working with the Balbec team, which has a strong record of execution and delivering great results for their LPs,” said Vasu.

About Balbec Capital LP

Balbec Capital LP is a global private investment firm with expertise in sourcing alternative credit investments, with a focus on obligors or assets in bankruptcy proceedings, restructuring, or some other form of distress. Founded in 2010, Balbec has invested over $3.5 billion in 18 countries. The senior management team has worked together since the early to mid-2000's, many with industry-related experience spanning over two decades. The company’s strategies typically include (i) investments in distressed opportunities where debtors or assets are subject to bankruptcy, insolvency or other restructuring processes, (ii) provision of capital in insolvency-based situations and (iii) investments and joint-ventures in alternative credit opportunities.

Additional information can be found at www.balbec.com.

