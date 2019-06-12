Balbec Capital Hires Vasu Raj to Lead European Asset Management

Balbec Capital, a global private investment firm (“Balbec”), is pleased
to announce the appointment of Vasanth (Vasu) Raj as a Managing Director
and Head of Asset Management, Europe. Vasu joins Balbec with twenty-four
years of experience in varied financial services sectors including
Corporate, Investment and Retail Banking across Sales, Operations and
Technology functional units. At Balbec, Vasu will oversee the management
of Balbec’s European assets and our various third-party servicers, as
well as develop a scalable operational model as we enter a rapid growth
phase in our European business.
“Vasu, with his vast cross-functional expertise in financial operations
and banking, brings us the depth and breadth of experience required to
handle our operational challenges and future growth. We are delighted to
have Vasu on board during these exciting times for our European
business,” said Balbec CEO Charles Rusbasan.
Vasu was most recently the Chief Operating Officer of Cepal Greece,
helping to set up this market-leading servicer in Greece from inception
to having over €10 billion of loans under servicing. Prior to Cepal,
Vasu was the Sales Director for Intesa Sanpaolo Hungary, based in
Budapest. Before joining Intesa, Vasu spent 19 years with Citibank in
various senior roles, working across Europe and Asia. A native of India,
Vasu received an MA in English from BITS Pilani, India and a Masters in
Finance from the London Business School.
“I am very excited to join Balbec Capital, especially during this
rapidly expanding phase of the European business. I look forward to
working with the Balbec team, which has a strong record of execution and
delivering great results for their LPs,” said Vasu.
About Balbec Capital LP
Balbec Capital LP is a global private investment firm with expertise in
sourcing alternative credit investments, with a focus on obligors or
assets in bankruptcy proceedings, restructuring, or some other form of
distress. Founded in 2010, Balbec has invested over $3.5 billion in 18
countries. The senior management team has worked together since the
early to mid-2000's, many with industry-related experience spanning over
two decades. The company’s strategies typically include (i) investments
in distressed opportunities where debtors or assets are subject to
bankruptcy, insolvency or other restructuring processes, (ii) provision
of capital in insolvency-based situations and (iii) investments and
joint-ventures in alternative credit opportunities.
Additional information can be found at www.balbec.com.
