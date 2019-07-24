Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners Announces Partnership with Clearwater-Based Fiduciary Partners Retirement Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

Tampa, FL, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners (BKS-Partners), an insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Tampa, FL, is pleased to announce their partnership with local Clearwater firm, Fiduciary Partners Retirement Group. BKS-Partners currently operates throughout the Southeast with a team of over 300 colleagues. Their partnership with Fiduciary Partners finalized on Monday, July 1, 2019.

Co-founded and operated by retirement plan consultant, Ken Jewell and former employee benefits attorney, Roger Rovell, Fiduciary Partners specializes in retirement consulting and planning. Their team members individually average over 25 years’ experience of providing consultative services to clients in a broad assortment of industries, including tax-exempt entities.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with Roger and Ken for decades. We have been delighted clients of Fiduciary Partners since the beginning and are thrilled to welcome the entire team into the BKS family,” said BKS Founding Partner, Elizabeth Krystyn. “Fiduciary Partners is the perfect complement to our existing retirement plan practice and as a result, we now have the largest and strongest independent retirement plan consulting practices in the Southeast.”  

BKS-Partners works with clients across the country and has strategically expanded their footprint in the Southeast over the past two years. The firm’s partnership with Fiduciary Partners comes in addition to multiple significant partnerships formed by BKS-Partners in 2018, which introduced the firm into Northeast Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Texas.

“We are thrilled to begin collaborating with the group at BKS,” said Ken Jewell, Chief Executive Officer of Fiduciary Partners. “Their team has established a stellar reputation in the industry and it’s exciting to imagine what our two groups will accomplish together.”

While growth via partnership remains a strategic initiative for BKS-Partners, their primary focus remains on providing best-in-class services and consistent results to clients.  

“The wide-ranging expertise the Fiduciary Partners team brings to the BKS organization is invaluable,” said Dan Galbraith, BKS-Partners Chief Operating Officer. “With their group on board, our 401k and retirement services will continue to evolve as a best-in-class resource for our clients.”

The transition to the Baldwin Krystyn Sherman platform is in progress and clients should expect a seamless transition in terms of service and accessibility. Fiduciary Partners will inherit the BKS-Partners name while operating from their current office in Clearwater.

Attachment 

Andrew Reade
Baldwin Risk Partners
8136767644
andrew.reade@baldwinriskpartners.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:36pMID-SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:36pCHRISTIAN DIOR : Excellent first half
AQ
12:35pNATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES : Sales in Q2 Nearing 100% Increase Year to Date
AQ
12:35pBLACKBAUD : UC19 Connects School Professionals and Announces New Initiatives
PU
12:34pNORFOLK SOUTHERN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:34pMERCIALYS : Statement on the availability of Mercialys 2019 half-year financial report
BU
12:33pASCENA RETAIL : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Opportunity in Securities Case Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Ascena Retail Group, Inc.
BU
12:33pMERCIALYS : 2019 First-half Results
BU
12:31pCI First Asset Can-Materials Covered Call ETF Announces Results of Unitholder Special Meeting
AQ
12:31pFEDEX : Announces Next Stage of its Global Community Engagement Program – FedEx Cares 50 by 50
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1REPSOL : Repsol 2Q Net Profit Dropped
2FLOW TRADERS : FLOW TRADERS 2Q19 NTI  53.9M, STRATEGY REITERATED TO MAXIMIZE NTI GROWTH THROUGH SCALE AND EFF..
3DRAX GROUP PLC : DRAX : first half profit boosted by Iberdrola deal
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Big Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe
5White House's Kudlow hopeful on U.S.-China trade talks, agriculture buys

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group