Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions : Celebrates Opening of Texas Woman's University Student Housing Community

Parliament Village officially welcomes students for the 2019-2020 academic year

Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions, a leading developer and operator of infrastructure projects for the college and university market, joined with representatives from Texas Woman’s University to celebrate completion of the Parliament Village student housing project at the University’s Denton, TX campus with a ribbon cutting ceremony on August 23.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions development team, members of University leadership including TWU Chancellor and President Carine Feyten, chairwoman of the TWU Board of Regents Jill Jester, board members of the TWU Foundation and Alumni Association, local elected officials including Rep. Lynn Stucky, and representatives from project partners Stantec and Hill & Wilkinson.

Also in attendance was alumna Mary L.A. Stanton, who donated $10 million to the project. It was revealed during the ceremony that one of the buildings in Parliament Village is named in her honor—Mary’s Hall. August 23 was also declared as Mary L.A. Stanton Day by Denton Mayor Chris Watts.

The community is comprised of three four-and five-story Georgian-style buildings that can house 875 TWU sophomore students. The buildings feature a pod-style design that include spa-like communal baths with private bathrooms and shower stalls. Additionally, residents will have access to a state-of-the-art fitness center, lounge and study areas, community gathering spaces and multipurpose space. Parliament Village also serves as the location for TWU’s Housing & Residence Life offices.

While Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions developed the $75.5 million project, the balance of the project team was comprised of lead architect Stantec and construction contractor Hill & Wilkinson. Collegiate Housing Foundation, a national non-profit entity, is the project’s residential facility owner through an issuance of project-based, tax-exempt debt financing.

“We are excited to deliver this critical new infrastructure to Texas Woman’s University in conjunction with our project partners,” said Josh Smith, senior vice president for Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions. “It was a true pleasure to work with the University’s leadership team as they execute their strategy to improve the on-campus living experience at TWU."

