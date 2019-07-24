Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions Closes on Third Phase of Mixed-Use Student Housing Project for The University of Texas at Dallas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 01:25pm EDT

Newest phase of the successful Northside community will expand footprint to 1,865 beds

Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions, a leading developer and operator of infrastructure projects for the college and university market, has reached financial close on the third phase of Northside, a mixed-use student housing community for The University of Texas at Dallas. The $38M expansion of the development with partners Dallas-based developer Wynne/Jackson and equity partner Star America will add an additional 370 beds to the community.

The third phase of the project will include mid-rise apartments located on a 5-acre lot adjacent to Phase 2, as part of the dynamic Northside community that serves the more than 25,000 students, faculty, staff and young professionals of the University and greater Richardson, TX area. Upon completion, the apartments will be leased and managed by Balfour Beatty Communities, as with the Phase 1 and 2 units.

The project will be built by Dallas-based Andres Construction, with Architecture Demarest as the lead design firm—the same firms responsible for the successful delivery of Phase 2. The project broke ground earlier this month and is expected to be delivered in July 2020 to accommodate occupancy for the 2020/2021 school year.

“The first two phases of the Northside project have successfully transformed the student experience at UTD, offering dynamic living spaces and convenient access to shops, food and entertainment,” said Bob Shepko, Division President of Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions. “We are very pleased to expand of this success and partner once again with Wynne/Jackson and Star America in support of UTD’s continued growth.”

About Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions

Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions, LLC provides development, asset/property management, and other real estate services to colleges, universities, and their affiliated entities with a special focus on projects utilizing a Public-Private Partnership model. The company offers an alternative solution for higher education institutions to finance and execute their necessary capital plans, including academic facilities for faculty, classrooms and labs, athletic spaces, wellness centers and student housing.

Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions is part of Balfour Beatty Investments, Inc. a global company focused on financing and operating the vital assets that enable societies and economies to grow: roads and railways, health and education facilities, power and water systems, places to live and places to work—the infrastructure that underpins progress. Balfour Beatty Investments is a division of Balfour Beatty plc, a UK-based international infrastructure group operating in construction services, support services and infrastructure investments.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:07pTURNKEY CAPITAL : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations.
AQ
02:07pUNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:07pLAKE SHORE BANCORP : Reports Second Quarter 2019 and Year to Date Earnings and Declares Dividend
AQ
02:07pBQE Core Wins CPA Practice Advisor Innovation Award
PR
02:05pBOYD GAMING : Tribute Rock Band Arch Allies and Contemporary Urban Jazz Artist Gerald Albright Take the Stage at Aliante in September
PU
02:01p3 Essential School Supplies from EnvyPak That Will Delight Teachers
PR
02:01pDouglas S. King, CFP® Elected 2020 CFP Board Chair-Elect
PR
02:01pVALASSIS : Drives Increased Product Awareness and Sales for Filippo Berio
BU
02:01pPostmates Selects Ouster Lidar for Autonomous Delivery Rover
BU
02:01pInnodisk Pushing the Envelope with Industrial-Grade 32GB DRAM
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1REPSOL : Repsol 2Q Net Profit Dropped
2DRAX GROUP PLC : DRAX : first half profit boosted by Iberdrola deal
3FLOW TRADERS : FLOW TRADERS 2Q19 NTI  53.9M, STRATEGY REITERATED TO MAXIMIZE NTI GROWTH THROUGH SCALE AND EFF..
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Big Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe
5White House's Kudlow hopeful on U.S.-China trade talks, agriculture buys

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group