Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions :, Wynne/Jackson Open Second Phase of Mixed-Use Student Housing Development near the University of Texas at Dallas

Balfour
Beatty Campus Solutions, a leading developer and operator of
infrastructure projects for the college and university market, and
Dallas-based developer Wynne/Jackson
announced the completion of the second phase of a mixed-use development
project to expand and enhance the housing options available to students
at the University
of Texas at Dallas. The two-phase Northside
development now provides more than 1,500 University students with a
modern, amenity-rich living experience at the northern edge of campus.
The second phase adds 900 beds in both mid-rise apartment and townhome
styles, featuring studio, one-, two-, three and four-bedroom floor
plans. Northside’s second phase also brings a variety of new amenities
including a second resort-style pool with spacious patio and lounge
areas, a tournament sand volleyball court, a second, much larger
indoor/outdoor fitness center, individual study rooms on each floor, a
“sky lounge” amenity space, and more than 7,000 square feet of
additional retail space.
Completed in 2016, Northside’s first phase brought 600 beds with
significant amenities and a parking garage, as well as a variety of
restaurants and pubs and a recently opened state-of-the art 7-Eleven, to
the 13 acre tract of land located north and west of the Synergy Park
Boulevard and Floyd Road intersection, adjacent to the proposed site of
a future DART rail station.
Key participants in the Northside phase 2 development include lead
equity partner Star
America and the overall design/build team headed by Andres
Construction featuring lead design firm Architecture
Demarest, landscape architect TBG
Partners, and interior designer Keaton
Interiors. Balfour
Beatty Communities will continue to provide residential leasing and
management services for the comprehensive Northside development, while
Wynne/Jackson will continue to provide leasing and management services
for the retail components of the property and asset management of the
property.
“This is an exciting milestone for UTD and our development partners and
it is truly gratifying to take in the remarkable transformation this
area has undergone since we broke ground on the multiphase Northside
project more than three years ago,” said Bob Shepko, president of
Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions. “Our teams have worked tirelessly over
the past year to achieve an on-time delivery of Phase 2 and we’re
thrilled to help the University achieve its goal of providing students
with expanded options for high-quality, modern housing that is
convenient to campus.”
“The intent of Northside was to create a walkable gathering spot with
high quality services and amenities along with a safe and comfortable
living environment for students. We are proud to have accomplished this
evidenced by Phase 1 being 100% leased for 3 years in a row and Phase 2
being full in advance of delivery,” said Clyde Jackson, President & CEO
of Wynne/Jackson. “Stay tuned for more exciting announcements about the
Northside Restaurant Park that is part of Phase 2!”
About Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions
Balfour
Beatty Campus Solutions, LLC provides development, asset/property
management, and other real estate services to higher education with a
focus on public-private partnerships that underpin the strategic vision
of an institution. The company offers public-private partnership (P3)
solutions for funding and delivery of capital plans, including
residential, academic, administrative and faculty offices, research,
athletic/recreation, student centers, dining, parking and infrastructure.
Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions is part of Balfour
Beatty Investments, Inc. a global company focused on financing and
operating the vital assets that enable societies and economies to grow:
roads and railways, health and education facilities, power and water
systems, places to live and places to work—the infrastructure that
underpins progress. Balfour Beatty Investments is a division of Balfour
Beatty plc, a UK-based international infrastructure group operating
in construction services, support services and infrastructure
investments.
About Star America
Star America Infrastructure Partners is an independent US headquartered
developer and manager of greenfield infrastructure assets in North
America, backed by US pension funds and insurance companies. Star
America focuses on partnering with states and public agencies in
delivering infrastructure projects across the transportation, social and
environmental sectors. Over the past 15 years, Star America’s team
members have had experience financing, underwriting and managing over 45
infrastructure projects valued at over $60 bn.
About Wynne/Jackson
Wynne/Jackson
is a real estate development firm with a diverse background and a proven
track record of successful developments and engagements over its near 35
year history. The principals have developed properties worth in excess
of $1 billion and have provided asset and property management, leasing,
marketing, and consulting services on over $1.5 billion of real estate
developments and projects and over 10,000 residential lots.
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Wynne/Jackson has operated on a regional
basis throughout Texas and adjoining states.
