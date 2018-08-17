Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions :, Wynne/Jackson Open Second Phase of Mixed-Use Student Housing Development near the University of Texas at Dallas

Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions, Wynne/Jackson complete Northside Phase 2 as part of Public Private Partnership with the University of Texas at Dallas

Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions, a leading developer and operator of infrastructure projects for the college and university market, and Dallas-based developer Wynne/Jackson announced the completion of the second phase of a mixed-use development project to expand and enhance the housing options available to students at the University of Texas at Dallas. The two-phase Northside development now provides more than 1,500 University students with a modern, amenity-rich living experience at the northern edge of campus.

The second phase adds 900 beds in both mid-rise apartment and townhome styles, featuring studio, one-, two-, three and four-bedroom floor plans. Northside’s second phase also brings a variety of new amenities including a second resort-style pool with spacious patio and lounge areas, a tournament sand volleyball court, a second, much larger indoor/outdoor fitness center, individual study rooms on each floor, a “sky lounge” amenity space, and more than 7,000 square feet of additional retail space.

Completed in 2016, Northside’s first phase brought 600 beds with significant amenities and a parking garage, as well as a variety of restaurants and pubs and a recently opened state-of-the art 7-Eleven, to the 13 acre tract of land located north and west of the Synergy Park Boulevard and Floyd Road intersection, adjacent to the proposed site of a future DART rail station.

Key participants in the Northside phase 2 development include lead equity partner Star America and the overall design/build team headed by Andres Construction featuring lead design firm Architecture Demarest, landscape architect TBG Partners, and interior designer Keaton Interiors. Balfour Beatty Communities will continue to provide residential leasing and management services for the comprehensive Northside development, while Wynne/Jackson will continue to provide leasing and management services for the retail components of the property and asset management of the property.

“This is an exciting milestone for UTD and our development partners and it is truly gratifying to take in the remarkable transformation this area has undergone since we broke ground on the multiphase Northside project more than three years ago,” said Bob Shepko, president of Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions. “Our teams have worked tirelessly over the past year to achieve an on-time delivery of Phase 2 and we’re thrilled to help the University achieve its goal of providing students with expanded options for high-quality, modern housing that is convenient to campus.”

“The intent of Northside was to create a walkable gathering spot with high quality services and amenities along with a safe and comfortable living environment for students. We are proud to have accomplished this evidenced by Phase 1 being 100% leased for 3 years in a row and Phase 2 being full in advance of delivery,” said Clyde Jackson, President & CEO of Wynne/Jackson. “Stay tuned for more exciting announcements about the Northside Restaurant Park that is part of Phase 2!”

About Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions

Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions, LLC provides development, asset/property management, and other real estate services to higher education with a focus on public-private partnerships that underpin the strategic vision of an institution. The company offers public-private partnership (P3) solutions for funding and delivery of capital plans, including residential, academic, administrative and faculty offices, research, athletic/recreation, student centers, dining, parking and infrastructure.

Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions is part of Balfour Beatty Investments, Inc. a global company focused on financing and operating the vital assets that enable societies and economies to grow: roads and railways, health and education facilities, power and water systems, places to live and places to work—the infrastructure that underpins progress. Balfour Beatty Investments is a division of Balfour Beatty plc, a UK-based international infrastructure group operating in construction services, support services and infrastructure investments.

About Star America

Star America Infrastructure Partners is an independent US headquartered developer and manager of greenfield infrastructure assets in North America, backed by US pension funds and insurance companies. Star America focuses on partnering with states and public agencies in delivering infrastructure projects across the transportation, social and environmental sectors. Over the past 15 years, Star America’s team members have had experience financing, underwriting and managing over 45 infrastructure projects valued at over $60 bn.

About Wynne/Jackson

Wynne/Jackson is a real estate development firm with a diverse background and a proven track record of successful developments and engagements over its near 35 year history. The principals have developed properties worth in excess of $1 billion and have provided asset and property management, leasing, marketing, and consulting services on over $1.5 billion of real estate developments and projects and over 10,000 residential lots. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Wynne/Jackson has operated on a regional basis throughout Texas and adjoining states.

