Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions to Develop Mixed-Use Student Housing Project at Bowie State University

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 01:55pm EDT

Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions, a leading developer and operator of infrastructure projects for the college and university market, is pleased to announce that financial close has been reached on a public-private partnership (P3) project at Bowie State University to deliver an on-campus housing community that will also feature an entrepreneurship center designed to house University-run business organizations.

Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions, along with architect Design Collective Inc. and builders Balfour Beatty Construction and Smoot Construction, collaborated with BSU leadership and Maryland Economic Development Corporation (MEDCO) on the planning and design of the new student housing community and entrepreneur center to ensure the details of the project met the University’s goals and objectives.

Scheduled to open in Fall 2021, the 170,000 SF development will bring 557 beds to the campus, as well as a variety of amenities, including lounges, flexible classroom space, a fitness center, laundry facilities, community kitchens and parking. Construction of the project commenced in February 2020.

The development will also become the main hub for BSU’s Entrepreneurship Academy, an organization that helps students develop their own business opportunities and become innovative thinkers and problem-solvers for established companies. It will also house the Bowie Business Innovation Center (BIC), the first business accelerator located at a Maryland historically black university. Offices, multipurpose rooms, a maker space and conference rooms are included in the design to support both programs.

"Our partnership with BSU is a perfect example of the innovation that a P3 solution can bring to universities and their students," said Bob Shepko, president of Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions. "This partnership allows the University to support their growing student body with much-needed modern housing options and provides a dedicated place for the creative leaders of tomorrow to develop their knowledge and skills as they prepare to enter the business world upon graduation.”

MEDCO is the project’s residential facility owner through an issuance of project-based, tax-exempt debt financing. Upon completion, the housing community will be managed by the University.

About Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions

Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions, LLC provides development, asset/property management, and other real estate services to higher education with a focus on public-private partnerships that underpin the strategic vision of an institution. The company offers public-private partnership (P3) solutions for funding and delivery of capital plans, including residential, academic, administrative and faculty offices, research, athletic/recreation, student centers, dining, parking and infrastructure.

Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions is part of Balfour Beatty Investments, a global company focused on financing and operating the vital assets that enable societies and economies to grow: roads and railways, health and education facilities, power and water systems, places to live and places to work—the infrastructure that underpins progress. Balfour Beatty Investments is a division of Balfour Beatty plc, a UK-based international infrastructure group operating in construction services, support services and infrastructure investments.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:28pPRESS RELEASE : March 19, 2020 – Zion Oil & Gas Receives Nasdaq Listing Extension Until June 26, 2020
PU
02:28pCASS INFORMATION : A Message from our Chairman & CEO, Eric Brunngraber on COVID-19
PU
02:28pAAN LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Reminds Aaron's, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit
BU
02:26pCHESAPEAKE UTILITIES : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02:26pVANJIA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (form 10-K)
AQ
02:26pCHART INDUSTRIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:26pKONSOLIDATOR A/S : Financial calendar 2020
AQ
02:25pCLOUDCOMMERCE, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
02:25pDFP HEALTHCARE ACQUISITIONS CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:25pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Apyx Medical Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
2BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
3AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
4NEXT : NEXT : UK retailer Next says can sustain 1-billion-pound coronavirus sales hit
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : reports boost in profit as Wechat use rises

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group