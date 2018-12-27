Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation : Donates $25,000 to Help Military Families at Tyndall Air Force Base Following Hurricane Michael

The donation signals the foundation’s commitment to giving back to the military community that has been affected by natural disasters

Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to supporting organizations that help military personnel and their families, today announced a donation of $25,000 to the Air Force Aid Society to support Air Force families who were affected by Hurricane Michael. Balfour Beatty Communities operates all military family housing at Tyndall Air Force Base and is working closely with the Air Force to outline a path forward to restore the Tyndall AFB Homes community.

“The aftermath of Hurricane Michael caused severe damage to the Tyndall Air Force Base community, where families have seen their homes leveled and belongings lost forever. It’s essential for organizations to band together and come to their aid,” said Leslie Cohn, board member of Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation. “Our donation represents our commitment to supporting families in need and we’re proud to be able to help the Air Force Aid Society build a road to recovery.”

Balfour Beatty Communities’ Tyndall AFB Homes team presented the $25,000 check to Air Force Aid Society Chief Operating Officer and retired Air Force Col. Linda Egentowich. Members of the Tyndall Spouses Club and the Airman and Family Readiness Center were also in attendance. The Air Force Aid Society supports the Air Force mission by relieving emergency financial distress, helping Airmen and their families achieve educational goals and improving their quality of life through community programs.

“We’re grateful for the generosity and partnership we have with the Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation. Donations like this enable Air Force Aid Society to continue to provide critical financial support to our Airmen and their families when they need it most,” said Col. Linda Egentowich, USAF (Ret), Chief Operating Officer, Air Force Aid Society. “This donation will ensure we’re able to assist more Air Force families.”

The Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization which principally focuses on supporting the post-secondary education goals of residents living in a community owned and managed by Balfour Beatty Communities, a national residential real estate investment and management company responsible for the ownership and operation of real estate assets for multifamily, student and military housing sectors. Since its inception in 2007, Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation has funded more than 360 academic scholarships for deserving residents and donated to numerous organizations delivering critical support to service members and their families, veterans and other members of the military community. For more information, visit https://www.bbcommunitiesfoundation.org/.

Air Force Aid Society is still accepting Hurricane Relief donations. Visit www.afas.org to make a donation and for more information.

About Balfour Beatty Communities

Balfour Beatty Communities, LLC is a diversified real estate services company delivering development, design, financing, construction, renovation, property and facilities management services in the multifamily, student and military housing sectors. A leader in the industry, Balfour Beatty Communities has more than 50,000 residential units and $6 billion in real estate assets under management and has developed or renovated more than 29,000 units with a total value of close to $4 billion. Headquartered outside Philadelphia, PA, Balfour Beatty Communities has more than 1,200 employees and is a subsidiary of Balfour Beatty Investments, Inc.

Balfour Beatty Investments is part of Balfour Beatty plc, a global leader in construction services, support services, and infrastructure investment.

About Air Force Aid Society

The Air Force Aid Society is a four-star Charity Navigator-rated private, non-profit organization. Founded in 1942, the Air Force Aid Society's mission is to help relieve financial distress of Air Force members and their families and assist them in achieving their educational goals and improving their quality of life by providing proactive programs. In 2017 alone, the Air Force Aid Society provided over $15 million to more than 45,000 Airmen and their families through emergency assistance, educational and community programs. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the Air Force Aid Society administers assistance through Airman and Family Readiness Centers around the world and maintains cross-servicing agreements with the Army Emergency Relief, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief, the Coast Guard Mutual Assistance and the American Red Cross to offer emergency assistance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. To learn more about the Air Force Aid Society, please visit www.afas.org or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

