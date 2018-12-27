Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation : Donates $25,000 to Help Military Families at Tyndall Air Force Base Following Hurricane Michael

Balfour
Beatty Communities Foundation, a non-profit organization committed
to supporting organizations that help military personnel and their
families, today announced a donation of $25,000 to the Air
Force Aid Society to support Air Force families who were affected by
Hurricane Michael. Balfour Beatty Communities operates all military
family housing at Tyndall Air Force Base and is working closely with the
Air Force to outline a path forward to restore the Tyndall AFB Homes
community.
“The aftermath of Hurricane Michael caused severe damage to the Tyndall
Air Force Base community, where families have seen their homes leveled
and belongings lost forever. It’s essential for organizations to band
together and come to their aid,” said Leslie Cohn, board member of
Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation. “Our donation represents our
commitment to supporting families in need and we’re proud to be able to
help the Air Force Aid Society build a road to recovery.”
Balfour Beatty Communities’ Tyndall AFB Homes team presented the $25,000
check to Air Force Aid Society Chief Operating Officer and retired Air
Force Col. Linda Egentowich. Members of the Tyndall Spouses Club and the
Airman and Family Readiness Center were also in attendance. The Air
Force Aid Society supports the Air Force mission by relieving emergency
financial distress, helping Airmen and their families achieve
educational goals and improving their quality of life through community
programs.
“We’re grateful for the generosity and partnership we have with the
Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation. Donations like this enable Air
Force Aid Society to continue to provide critical financial support to
our Airmen and their families when they need it most,” said Col. Linda
Egentowich, USAF (Ret), Chief Operating Officer, Air Force Aid Society.
“This donation will ensure we’re able to assist more Air Force families.”
The Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit
organization which principally focuses on supporting the post-secondary
education goals of residents living in a community owned and managed by Balfour
Beatty Communities, a national residential real estate investment
and management company responsible for the ownership and operation of
real estate assets for multifamily, student and military housing
sectors. Since its inception in 2007, Balfour Beatty Communities
Foundation has funded more than 360 academic scholarships for deserving
residents and donated to numerous organizations delivering critical
support to service members and their families, veterans and other
members of the military community. For more information, visit https://www.bbcommunitiesfoundation.org/.
Air Force Aid Society is still accepting Hurricane Relief donations.
Visit www.afas.org
to make a donation and for more information.
About Balfour Beatty Communities
Balfour
Beatty Communities, LLC is a diversified real estate services
company delivering development, design, financing, construction,
renovation, property and facilities management services in the
multifamily, student and military housing sectors. A leader in the
industry, Balfour Beatty Communities has more than 50,000 residential
units and $6 billion in real estate assets under management and has
developed or renovated more than 29,000 units with a total value of
close to $4 billion. Headquartered outside Philadelphia, PA, Balfour
Beatty Communities has more than 1,200 employees and is a subsidiary of Balfour
Beatty Investments, Inc.
Balfour Beatty Investments is part of Balfour
Beatty plc, a global leader in construction services, support
services, and infrastructure investment.
About Air Force Aid Society
The Air Force Aid Society is a four-star Charity Navigator-rated
private, non-profit organization. Founded in 1942, the Air Force Aid
Society's mission is to help relieve financial distress of Air Force
members and their families and assist them in achieving their
educational goals and improving their quality of life by providing
proactive programs. In 2017 alone, the Air Force Aid Society provided
over $15 million to more than 45,000 Airmen and their families through
emergency assistance, educational and community programs. Headquartered
in Arlington, Virginia, the Air Force Aid Society administers assistance
through Airman and Family Readiness Centers around the world and
maintains cross-servicing agreements with the Army Emergency Relief, the
Navy-Marine Corps Relief, the Coast Guard Mutual Assistance and the
American Red Cross to offer emergency assistance 24 hours a day, 365
days a year. To learn more about the Air Force Aid Society, please visit www.afas.org or
follow us on Facebook
and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005252/en/