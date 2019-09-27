Log in
Ball State University : Innovation Summit brings Muncie educators together to improve schools

09/27/2019

MUNCIE, Indiana - For two days, teachers and administrators from Muncie Community Schools (MCS) along with their partners from Ball State University together sought innovative solutions to transform education.

During the MCS-Ball State Innovation Summit on September 25-26 in Muncie's Horizon Convention Center, K-12 teachers and principals, Ball State faculty and staff, and community leaders worked on ways to continue the upward trajectory of the school system.

Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns praised the teachers and staff for their dedication.

'I want to begin by expressing my appreciation to the faculty and staff from Muncie Community Schools,' President Mearns said. 'You continue to demonstrate - today and every day - your unwavering commitment to your students and their families.

'We are here to celebrate the partnership - the innovative and inspiring partnership - among educators, administrators, and national experts who are eager to share their ideas and to imagine the possibilities in store for the future of our public school system in Muncie, Indiana.'

During the summit, small groups met in breakout sessions, discussing a variety of topics, including how to improve classroom behavior, build trust, and integrate science and social studies. Several national education experts discussed how to improve teaching, motivate students, and rethink how a classroom should work.

'We are getting something that we can all get behind in the way of innovating the curriculum and developing more focused students who see the purpose of education,' said Ronnie Howell, who received his bachelor and master's degrees from Ball State and teaches at the East Washington Academy. 'When you've got everybody pulling in the same direction, success is going to follow.'

Outcomes from the summit will inform the Academic Innovation and Financial Viability Plan, which will guide the future of Muncie Community Schools. The plan is due to the Indiana General Assembly in June 2020.

'I believe in the transformative power of education,' said Dr. Susana Rivera-Mills, Ball State's provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs who is working closely with MCS. 'It is an honor to partner with our local school system. These meaningful conversations and innovative approaches will support the success of Muncie students and the community's wellbeing.'

Learn more about the partnership between MCS and Ball State.

Ball State University published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 20:57:04 UTC
