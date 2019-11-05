Ballogy Partners with Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Hoophall Collegiate Events to Feature 3-Point Shooting Contest Powered by Ballogy

Ballogy Inc., the innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes train and develop for their sports, announced today they are teaming with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to host 3-Point Shooting Contests at upcoming Hoophall events, a series of match-ups showcasing top Division 1 college basketball teams between November and January. The partnership will leverage Ballogy’s advanced shot tracking and analytics technology to power Hoophall’s half-time competitions.

“We are honored to be partnering with the Basketball Hall of Fame to bring the Ballogy experience to its audience of coaches, players, and fans,” said Todd Young, Founder and CEO of Ballogy. “The Hall of Fame will be leveraging the same Ballogy shooting tests and challenges that our global audience of players are already using to train and compete in the app everyday – it is a natural fit.”

Ballogy’s unique mobile basketball player training app and built-in certified testing program enable youth and amateur athletes at any skill level to track their athletic development and measurably improve their skills. Ballogy also provides a fun, engaging and accessible forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, giving players visibility and access to a growing global basketball community.

“We are excited to be working with the Ballogy team and such an innovative sports technology company,” said Greg Procino, Vice President of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. “Together, we look forward to delivering a cutting edge experience at our tournaments that brings together the digital and physical world and engages basketball players at every level of the game.”

For information about the upcoming Basketball Hall of Fame collegiate events, including dates and locations, please visit http://www.hoophall.com/events/.

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. www.ballogy.com

About Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Located in Springfield, Massachusetts, the city where basketball was born, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting, preserving and celebrating the game of basketball at every level – men and women, amateur and professional players, coaches and contributors, both domestically and internationally. The Hall of Fame museum is home to more than 400 inductees and over 40,000 square feet of basketball history. Nearly 200,000 people visit the Hall of Fame museum each year to learn about the game, experience the interactive exhibits and test their skills on the Jerry Colangelo "Court of Dreams." Best known for its annual marquee Enshrinement Ceremony honoring the game’s elite, the Hall of Fame also operates over 70 high school and collegiate competitions annually throughout the country and abroad. For more information on the Basketball Hall of Fame organization, its museum and events, visit www.hoophall.com, follow @hoophall or call 1-877-4HOOPLA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005786/en/