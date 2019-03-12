Ballston Bancorp : BSNB Launches Better U Financial Education Program

For Immediate Release

Contact:Susan Slovic, BSNB, 518-363-8628,susan.slovic@bsnb.comDate:March 12, 2019

PRESS RELEASE

Ballston Spa National Bank Launches Better U Financial Education Program

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y.-Ballston Spa National Bank (BSNB)is pleased to announce the launch of an interactive, onlinefinancial education initiative through their new partnership with the nation's leading education technology innovator, EVERFI, Inc. The program, Better U, is available as a complimentary resource to help BSNB customers learn how to better manage their finances and plan for the future.

According to Bankrate, 61% of Americans do not have enough money saved to cover a $1,000 unexpected expense. BSNB is committed to empowering individuals with the skills they need to change this trend and thrive financially.

Better U offers an assortment of adult financial education learning topics, with subjects including building emergency savings, mortgage education and retirement planning. Each learning topic is 5-15 minutes in length and is designed to encourage participants to build financial confidence via a series of interactive activities that are mobile and tablet-friendly.

"As a trusted partner and leader with nearly a decade of experience providing financial education for learners of allages, EVERFI believes that financial capability is and must be within reach for all consumers and communities,regardless of their financial means, " said EVERFI Co-Founder and President of Financial Education, Ray Martinez."This program empowers financial institutions by showing them how toeducate their consumers to take control oftheir financial health."

To learn more about the program, visitbsnb.everfi-next.net

-End-

ABOUT BALLSTON SPA NATIONAL BANK

With just the right combination of personal service and high tech convenience, BSNB offers a wide range of financialproducts and services to individuals, families, municipalities, nonprofits, and businesses throughout New York'sgreater Capital Region. Find out more about BSNB's offeringshere.To become part of BSNB's online community,please visit us onFacebook,Twitter,andLinkedIn.

ABOUT EVERFI, Inc.

EVERFI is the leading education technology company that provides learners of all ages education for the real world, through innovative and scalable digital learning. EVERFI powers community focused financial education for 750 financial institutions across the country. Founded in 2008, EVERFI is fueled by its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) subscription model and has certified over 18 million learners in critical skill areas. Some of America's leading CEOs and venture capital firms are EVERFI investors including Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, Twitter founder Evan Williams, TPG Growth, The Rise Fund, Advance Publications, and Rethink Education, and Rethink Impact. The EVERFI Education Network powers more than 4,200 partners in their education initiativesacross all 50 states and Canada. Learn more at EVERFI.com