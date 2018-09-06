Baloxavir Marboxil Phase II and III Studies for the Treatment of Influenza Published in the New England Journal of Medicine

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka; President & CEO: Isao
Teshirogi, Ph.D.; hereafter “Shionogi”) today announced the positive
results from Phase II and III studies of baloxavir marboxil for the
treatment of influenza in otherwise-healthy patients have been published
in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) in the September 6, 2018
issue.1 Baloxavir marboxil was discovered by Shionogi and has
a novel mechanism of action that inhibits viral cap-dependent
endonuclease.
In the Phase II study conducted in adults in Japan, baloxavir marboxil
demonstrated a reduction in time to alleviation of symptoms and in
influenza virus titers compared with the placebo.2, 3, 4 In
the global Phase III study (CAPSTONE-1) in patients 12 years of age and
older, baloxavir marboxil reduced time to alleviations of symptoms
(TTAS) compared with the placebo. On the other hand, there was no
statistical difference in TTAS between baloxavir marboxil and
oseltamivir. Of note, baloxavir marboxil demonstrated more rapid
declines in infectious virus titers compared with both the placebo and
oseltamivir. Regarding safety, baloxavir marboxil was well tolerated
with a numerically lower overall incidence of adverse events compared
with both the placebo and oseltamivir.5, 6, 7
“In addition to its favorable safety and pharmacokinetic profile
enabling single dose oral therapy in uncomplicated influenza, baloxavir
marboxil’s antiviral potency offers promise of potentially reducing
complications and transmission of the virus to others and in treating
more serious forms of influenza illness. It also addresses an important
unmet medical need in inhibiting influenza viruses that are resistant to
currently available agents,” said Frederick G. Hayden, M.D., Stuart S.
Richardson Professor Emeritus of Clinical Virology and Professor
Emeritus of Medicine, University of Virginia School of Medicine, the
lead author of the published paper.
A timeline of important events in 2018 are as follows:
-
February 23: Baloxavir marboxil was approved in Japan. Baloxavir
marboxil is now available in Japan under the brand name XOFLUZA®
for the treatment of influenza Types A and B in adults and pediatric
patients.8
-
April 24: Shionogi submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the
United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of
acute uncomplicated influenza in patients 12 years of age and older in
collaboration with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (hereafter “Roche”). On
June 26, the FDA accepted the NDA and granted Priority Review. The
Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for an FDA decision is
December 24, 2018.9
-
June 29: Shionogi submitted a NDA for baloxavir marboxil in Taiwan for
the treatment of influenza in patients 12 years of age and older.10
-
July 17: Shionogi announced positive top-line results of CAPSTONE-2, a
Phase III study in patients at high risk for influenza-related
complications. The results from the CAPSTONE-2 study will be presented
at upcoming medical meetings.11
-
September 6: The NEJM published the results of Phase II and Phase III
studies of baloxavir marboxil for the treatment of influenza in
otherwise-healthy patients.1
Shionogi's research and development efforts target infectious diseases
as one of its priority areas, and Shionogi has positioned “protecting
people from the threat of infectious diseases” as one of its core social
missions. Shionogi strives constantly to bring forth innovative drugs
for the treatment of infectious diseases, to protect the health of many
patients we serve.
About Baloxavir Marboxil
Baloxavir marboxil, discovered and developed by Shionogi, has a novel
mechanism of action that inhibits cap-dependent endonuclease, an
essential enzyme for viral replication. The regimen for baloxavir
marboxil is a single-oral dose to treat uncomplicated influenza, which
is different from most currently available antiviral treatments. In
non-clinical studies, baloxavir marboxil demonstrated an antiviral
effect against a wide range of influenza viruses including
oseltamivir-resistant strains and avian strains (H7N9, H5N1).12,
13, 14
Shionogi and the Roche Group which includes Genentech in the U.S. are in
a license and collaboration agreement to further develop and
commercialize baloxavir marboxil globally. Under the terms of this
agreement, the Roche Group holds worldwide rights to baloxavir marboxil
excluding Japan and Taiwan where the rights are retained exclusively by
Shionogi. Roche will further investigate baloxavir marboxil in a global
Phase III development program including pediatric and severely ill
hospitalized populations with influenza. Shionogi will conduct a
post-exposure Phase III prophylaxis study in Japan in the 2018/2019 flu
season.
About Influenza
Seasonal and pandemic influenza remain a major public health concern,
and novel influenza drugs that will offer significant improvement over
current therapy are urgently needed. Globally, annual epidemics result
in 3 to 5 million cases of severe disease, millions of hospitalizations
and up to 650,000 deaths worldwide.15, 16, 17, 18, 19
About Shionogi
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. is a Japanese major research-driven pharmaceutical
company dedicated to bringing benefits to patients based on its
corporate philosophy of “supplying the best possible medicine to protect
the health and wellbeing of the patients we serve.” Shionogi Inc., the
U.S. based subsidiary of Shionogi & Co., Ltd., continues this focus on
the development and commercialization of high quality medicines that
protect the health and well-being of the patients we serve. The company
currently markets products in several therapeutic areas including
anti-infectives, pain, cardiovascular diseases and gastroenterology. Our
pipeline is focused on infectious disease, pain, CNS and oncology. For
more information on Shionogi & Co., Ltd., please visit www.shionogi.co.jp/en.
For more information on Shionogi Inc., please visit www.shionogi.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These
statements are based on expectations in light of the information
currently available, assumptions that are subject to risks and
uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from
these statements. Risks and uncertainties include general domestic and
international economic conditions such as general industry and market
conditions, and changes of interest rate and currency exchange rate.
These risks and uncertainties particularly apply with respect to
product-related forward-looking statements. Product risks and
uncertainties include, but are not limited to, completion and
discontinuation of clinical trials; obtaining regulatory approvals;
claims and concerns about product safety and efficacy; technological
advances; adverse outcome of important litigation; domestic and foreign
healthcare reforms and changes of laws and regulations. Also for
existing products, there are manufacturing and marketing risks, which
include, but are not limited to, inability to build production capacity
to meet demand, unavailability of raw materials and entry of competitive
products. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or
revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
