Baltic Prime Ministers discussed the future of Rail Baltic with the Commissioner for Transport

06/11/2020 | 05:38pm EDT

Stenbock House, Tallinn, 10 June 2020 - the Prime Ministers of the Baltic Republics, Jüri Ratas, Krišjānis Kariņš, and Saulius Skvernelis, discussed cooperation in the fields of Rail Baltic and energetics at a video meeting today. The meeting was also attended by Adina Valean, European Commissioner for Transport, who shared the Commission's vision of the importance and the future of Rail Baltic.

'We were all very happy to once again receive confirmation that Rail Baltic is an important project for all of Europe in the eyes of the European Commission, being closely connected with the aims of the Green Deal', said Prime Minister Jüri Ratas. 'The Baltic Republics must continue to work on optimizing Rail Baltic's management model and to remain on schedule, in order ensure the maximum possible funding for the project from the EU,' he added.

The Prime Ministers of the Baltic Republics also discussed questions involving energetics and recognised that work in this field is moving in the right direction.

In addition, they gave an overview of the situation with regards to the containment of the coronavirus in the three countries, including the impact of the partial re-opening of borders. The Baltic Republics welcome Poland's potential decision to resume the free moment of people between Poland and the Baltic Republics. Ministers responsible for the health field will work out the details. Prime Minister Ratas was hopeful that full freedom of travel would soon be restored with Finland as well.

Photos (Government Communication Unit): https://flic.kr/s/aHsmNJXzkz

Government of the Republic of Estonia published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 21:37:00 UTC
