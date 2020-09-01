Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Baltic States agree on electricity trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 09:05am EDT

Yesterday, the ministries responsible for the energy sector in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania reached an agreement on the functioning of energy trade with third countries after the launch of the nuclear power plant in Belarus.

'It's important to us that the agreement covers issues important to Estonia,' said Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas, 'a tariff for the use of common infrastructure and a decrease in trading capacities with third countries. The agreement made covers these elements, which also improves the market position of and outlook for our electricity producers.'

Deputy Secretary General for Energy of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications Timo Tatar said that Estonia has focused on finding solutions throughout the negotiation process. 'The equal treatment of market participants, sufficiently reduced risks concerning security of supply and the improvement of investment certainty on the Baltic electricity market are important to us,' added Tatar.

Energy trade with Belarus will cease after the launch of its nuclear power plant, and a system of certificates of origin of electricity will be implemented for this purpose. Electricity trade will be directed to the Russia-Latvia cross-section in reduced quantities, using the capacities left over from internal trade in the Baltic States. Electricity trade between Kaliningrad and Lithuania will continue in the current quantities.

The establishment of a single tariff for infrastructure use was also agreed and will be done as soon as the acts that allow this have been adopted in Latvia and Lithuania at the end of Q1 2021. Estonian laws already allow for the tariff to be established.

According to estimates, the agreement will reduce trade between the Baltic States and third countries by half. The new trilateral methodology for calculation of trading capacities will be sent to energy market regulators (the Competition Authority in the case of Estonia) at the end of this week, after which the methodology will also be accessible to the participants of the Baltic electricity market. The new agreement will remain in force until the synchronisation of the Baltic electricity systems in late 2025.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications of the Republic of Estonia published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 13:04:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:15aPTA-NVR : Dr. Hönle AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
PU
09:15aKAHOOT : app is now available in Spanish, and more languages are coming soon
PU
09:15aZTE : unveils world's first under-display camera smartphone Axon 20 5G
AQ
09:15aKIT CHECK : Extends Partnership with Premier Inc. in Multi-Year Contract to Further Advance Pharmacy Visibility with Diversion Detection Software and Medication Management
BU
09:15aOCULOGX : 's Omnichannel Fulfillment Product Suite Launches
BU
09:15aTRICO BANCSHARES : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
09:15aGrant Thornton names seven new Industry leaders
BU
09:15aHORACE MANN EDUCATORS : Takes Teacher Appreciation to a New Level
BU
09:15aIntroducing The Skills, an Online Education Platform Taught by Icons of Professional Sport
BU
09:15aVector Solutions Unveils Dynamic Brand Evolution to Help Organizations Prepare for the Speed of Change
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : Redemption of the EUR 600 million undated deeply subordinated notes (of whic..
3CUREVAC N.V. : Delivering super-cooled COVID-19 vaccine a daunting challenge for some countries
4SANOFI : SANOFI : Kevzara Phase 3 Trial for Covid-19 Failed to Meet Primary Endpoint
5ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : Colocation Australia harnesses ADVA solution to offer l..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group