Baltic leaders urge Belarus to hold 'free and fair' elections

VILNIUS, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The prime ministers of Estonia,
Latvia and Lithuania called on Belarus on Saturday to conduct
new "free and fair" elections as protests swelled against
President Alexander Lukashenko's disputed poll victory.
A new vote should be held transparently with the
participation of international observers, the leaders said in a
statement after meeting in Estonia.
Lukashenko's claimed landslide re-election victory last
Sunday has been branded a fraud by protesters, and the European
Union took the first step on Friday towards imposing new
sanctions on Belarus over it.
Opposition presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya,
who fled to neighbouring Lithuania early on Tuesday, has called
for more protests and an election recount.
Friday marked a sixth consecutive day of street
demonstrations against Lukashenko.
Facing the biggest challenge to his authority during his 26
years in power, he has warned people to stay at home to avoid
becoming "cannon fodder" for what he has labelled foreign-backed
revolutionaries.
The Baltic leaders urged Belarus to refrain from violence
and release political prisoners and detained protesters.
(Reporting by Andrius Sytas
Writing by John Stonestreet
Editing by Frances Kerry)