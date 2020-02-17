Baltic milk producers and EMB call on heads of state and government to establish fair agricultural policy

17.02.2020

Dear representatives of the media,

At a rally on 20 February in the Brussels EU quarter, producers from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia and the European Milk Board (EMB) will demand equal treatment of farmers and a fair Common Agricultural Policy in the EU. On the occasion of the special meeting of the European Council, they will gather to call on heads of state and government to advocate a level playing field for direct payments in all EU countries and an efficient crisis instrument in the dairy sector - the Market Responsibility Programme (MRP).

We cordially invite you to the following event on 20 February 2020:

10:30 Rallynear the EU Council building

In presence of milk producer delegations from the Baltic states as well as representatives of other farmers' organisations from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Venue: Rue de la Loi, 1040 Brussels (between the Schuman roundabout and the Parc du Cinquantenaire, see map below).

We look forward to seeing you at the event. During the rally you will have the opportunity to talk to representatives of the various Baltic organisations and take pictures.

Contact:

EMB press office: Vanessa Langer (DE, EN, FR): +32 (0)2 808 1935