Baltimore and Other Title 1 Schools Students and Teachers Deserve the Best We Can Offer, Sector 5 Responds With Discount Pricing and Free Training on Classroom Technology

Sector 5 Helps Train Educators on Chrome OS and Google Apps for Education to Improve Student Proficiency Assessment Scores

Sector 5, Inc. (OTC: SFIV), a fast growing ODM Chromebook manufacturer is announcing to all schools in the Baltimore school system, and other Title 1 Schools, a unique opportunity to offer its students a 21st century learning experience. Sector 5, Inc. is offering a bundled package with its Crowned “Best-in-Class” Sector 5 E3 Chromebook and Google’s Chrome Management Console for no charge, additional software solutions, along with free training and white glove services is also included. The company has set aside inventory for Title I schools at special pricing with deliveries scheduled in time for the beginning of the school year.

Chromebooks have many key benefits for teachers, students, and administrators. Their ease of use in all aspects make it the perfect tool for education. Our Sector 5 E3 Chromebook has an all-day battery life, is lightweight, portable, and boots up in blistering seconds with its 10-point touch screen. Educators can control user access profiles and configurations, with special roles for faculty, students, specific grades or subjects. Sector 5 can provide training on app selection, pre-installation, and access controls. Using simple and intuitive tools, educators can view usage and configuration reports for individual students or faculty, plus configure filtering / monitoring of email and web content.

Chrome OS is safe and secure! With automated background updates you never have to worry about a virus. Chromebooks do not require active firewalls, or expensive anti-virus and anti-malware software. Administration is a breeze, reducing the need for a costly IT support team. One educator can manage thousands of Chromebooks.

Chromebooks are less expensive than laptops. An additional cost incentive for Chromebooks is that Google Apps for Education (GAFE) are free to all public schools. Applications included are apps such as Google Drive, Docs, Slides, Sheets, Drawings, Forms, and more. These applications provide a complete suite of applications and services to facilitate collaboration and boost productivity. Educators can provide assistance by taking control of all Chromebooks during class to help and guide students throughout the education processes.

Chromebooks enhance student communication and learning. Gmail, calendars, and video conferencing allow students to connect with educators to keep them informed of due dates and assistance on assignments. Chromebooks allow students to work together while completing group projects, reports, presentations, and videos. Work can be accessed in the classroom, from a library, at home, or anywhere with wireless internet. Each unit can be shared with multiple users. Every student and faculty member has their own personalized profile and personal experience when they sign-in as it populates their apps, settings, documents and other files. With Chromebooks securely separating the data and settings for each user, there is no risk of unwanted software installations, adjusted settings, or malware when sharing.

Joe Leonardi, President of Business Development stated, “While I was a VP at Time Warner Cable, I was privileged to be instrumental in delivering Broadband Internet access to millions of Title I students across the country. I came out of retirement to give back with Sector 5 to go above and beyond with its white glove service and providing assistance to schools in testing broadband internet and wireless internet speeds. They assist with remediation as needed and ensure schools have the correct infrastructure in-place. Sector 5 will train educators to take advantage of all the incredible tools a Chromebook has to offer. They give students access to the information they need to be successful in school and in life. Many schools are transitioning to Chromebooks because of price, security features, and accessibility. Chromebooks are bringing a lot more than that to their classrooms. Collaboration has become important to students and teachers. Chromebook using Google Apps for Education will help open doors for kids in Title 1 programs and other schools.”

About Sector 5, Inc.

Sector 5, Inc. is a publicly traded (OTC: SFIV) Nevada corporation committed to offering the best in value computing solutions for the education, business, and consumer electronics markets, and is a devoted member of the Google for Education partner program utilizing Chrome OS and Android OS. We have extensive experience working with tier-1 designers, best-in-class suppliers, and Chinese factories to combine the strengths of East and West to create products with the latest technology that are easy to use and offer innovative features. We are a purpose-driven organization focused on providing reliable market-tailored solutions. Sector 5’s promise to the world is defined by our pursuit of simplicity and innovation, and our commitment to service. Further information can be found at www.sector-five.com and sectorfiveblog.wordpress.com.

Best in Class: https://chromeunboxed.com/sector-5-chromebook-e3-best-in-class/

Forward-Looking Statement

