Bamboo Rose : Expands Material Innovation and Digital Collaboration Capabilities

02/14/2019 | 05:15pm EST

Fabric First Innovation Support Differentiates Clients from Competitors on Quality and Cost

Bamboo Rose is excited to announce that release 2019R1 for the Bamboo Rose Multi-enterprise Platform is now available to clients. In this release, Bamboo Rose deepened cost visibility during the materials management process, expanded digital collaboration capabilities in the mobile app, and evolved clients’ ability to collaborate on 3D designs.

These capabilities bolster Bamboo Rose’s position as the leading product and supply chain multi-enterprise platform that helps the global retail ecosystem bring products to market faster, more efficiently, and at higher margins.

“These updates to the platform represent Bamboo Rose’s determination to walk in stride with our most innovative clients,” said Bamboo Rose Chief Product Officer Ann Diamante. “Materials management is becoming a core differentiator for many members of our customer base, and we see mobile and digital collaboration capabilities as foundational to success in retail today.”

Brands are using a fabric first approach to differentiate from competitors and stabilize margins in volatile global markets. This release allows Bamboo Rose clients to track consumption of materials at a more granular level – enabling efficiency and faster time to market through reallocation of surplus materials and proactive reordering of materials when forecasts underestimated demand.

In a retail environment facing increasing pressure to deliver products to customers at lightning speed, task-specific mobile functionality to accelerate informed collaboration is key. In this release, Bamboo Rose has introduced QR Code Scanning for Digital Sampling in the Go Bamboo Rose mobile app. This functionality allows design professionals to scan QR codes from samples they’ve received from suppliers, giving them quick access to sample data on the mobile app and the ability to approve or reject a sample while providing feedback to the supplier.

Brands are embracing 3D as a tool that can accelerate design and reduce the need for physical prototyping. With this release, Bamboo Rose is enabling upload and display of 3D animations. This capability will allow Bamboo Rose clients to drive down sampling costs, reduce the risk of lost or stolen samples, and lessen the time and cost it takes to evaluate samples.

About Bamboo Rose
Bamboo Rose is the leading multi-enterprise product and supply chain platform connecting the retail community to help bring great products to market faster, more efficiently, and at higher margins.

Our B2B platform simplifies the product creation and delivery process by combining a digital Marketplace, PLM, Sourcing, PO Management, Global Trade Management, and Financing solutions, all supported by intelligent engines for optimization, costing, and scheduling.

Bamboo Rose serves over 250K user members, 85 major retailers, 500 brands, and 35K suppliers and service providers throughout the world, allowing them to discover, develop, and deliver products at digital speed. Learn more at bamboorose.com.


© Business Wire 2019
