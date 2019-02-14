Bamboo Rose : Expands Material Innovation and Digital Collaboration Capabilities

Bamboo Rose is excited to announce that release 2019R1 for the Bamboo
Rose Multi-enterprise Platform is now available to clients. In this
release, Bamboo Rose deepened cost visibility during the materials
management process, expanded digital collaboration capabilities in the
mobile app, and evolved clients’ ability to collaborate on 3D designs.
These capabilities bolster Bamboo Rose’s position as the leading product
and supply chain multi-enterprise platform that helps the global retail
ecosystem bring products to market faster, more efficiently, and at
higher margins.
“These updates to the platform represent Bamboo Rose’s determination to
walk in stride with our most innovative clients,” said Bamboo Rose Chief
Product Officer Ann Diamante. “Materials management is becoming a core
differentiator for many members of our customer base, and we see mobile
and digital collaboration capabilities as foundational to success in
retail today.”
Brands are using a fabric first approach to differentiate from
competitors and stabilize margins in volatile global markets. This
release allows Bamboo Rose clients to track consumption of materials at
a more granular level – enabling efficiency and faster time to market
through reallocation of surplus materials and proactive reordering of
materials when forecasts underestimated demand.
In a retail environment facing increasing pressure to deliver products
to customers at lightning speed, task-specific mobile functionality to
accelerate informed collaboration is key. In this release, Bamboo Rose
has introduced QR Code Scanning for Digital Sampling in the Go Bamboo
Rose mobile app. This functionality allows design professionals to scan
QR codes from samples they’ve received from suppliers, giving them quick
access to sample data on the mobile app and the ability to approve or
reject a sample while providing feedback to the supplier.
Brands are embracing 3D as a tool that can accelerate design and reduce
the need for physical prototyping. With this release, Bamboo Rose is
enabling upload and display of 3D animations. This capability will allow
Bamboo Rose clients to drive down sampling costs, reduce the risk of
lost or stolen samples, and lessen the time and cost it takes to
evaluate samples.
About Bamboo Rose
Bamboo Rose is the leading
multi-enterprise product and supply chain platform connecting the retail
community to help bring great products to market faster, more
efficiently, and at higher margins.
Our B2B platform simplifies the product creation and delivery process by
combining a digital Marketplace, PLM, Sourcing, PO Management, Global
Trade Management, and Financing solutions, all supported by intelligent
engines for optimization, costing, and scheduling.
Bamboo Rose serves over 250K user members, 85 major retailers, 500
brands, and 35K suppliers and service providers throughout the world,
allowing them to discover, develop, and deliver products at digital
speed. Learn more at bamboorose.com.
