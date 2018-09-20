Bamboo Rose : Launches Services as a Subscription Model

Bamboo
Rose – the multi-enterprise product innovation platform connecting
the retail community to discover, develop, and deliver products at
digital speed — today
announced the launch of their services as a subscription model. This
model offers a portfolio of services driven by business outcomes and is
delivered as a fixed-fee, multi-year subscription.
With this new subscription model, retailers can better leverage their
technology investments and the Bamboo Rose platform, as well as gain
regular, planned access to upgrades, industry experts and resources.
“When retailers purchase software to support their supply chain and
sourcing operations, they are, on average, only using about 30 percent
of that software’s capabilities – that’s a lot of shelf-ware,” said
Chirag Patel, chief customer officer of Bamboo Rose. “With this
offering, we see an opportunity to provide retailers with a software
approach focused on continuous improvement and innovation that will also
lower their technology costs by 10 to 30 percent per year over the long
run.”
This new offering — which functions in on-premise or cloud environments
— includes several different subscription services modules:
-
Platform upgrade: Enables Bamboo Rose customers to access new
features first, avoid any potential out-of-compliance penalties, and
allows them to stay ahead of trends by taking advantage of the latest
retail supply chain technology, like visual dashboards and 3D sampling.
-
Functional & technical optimization: Provides a 360 view of
customer’s communities and thorough study of the business and
technical environments to optimize user experience.
-
Advisory services: Offers access to Bamboo Rose experts and
regular on-site workshops that explore retail trends like digital
innovation, keeping customers up-to-date on the fast-changing retail
landscape.
-
Packaged training services: Includes extensive application and
technical training for classroom-based customers to support advanced
platform use, helping customers take greater ownership of the
technology and explore new applications for their unique businesses.
About Bamboo Rose
Bamboo Rose helps the retail community
cross the digital chasm to discover, develop, and deliver products at
consumer speed. Bamboo Rose offers the only end-to-end product
innovation platform that combines a digital B2B Marketplace, intelligent
Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Sourcing, Purchase Order, Global
Trade Management (GTM), and Sales Order. We help retailers and suppliers
simplify the product creation and delivery process to bring great
products to market faster, more efficiently, and at higher margins. Our
company is made up of retail experts with decades of experience at some
of the largest global retailers. Bamboo Rose serves over 85 tier one
retailers, 400 brands, 35,000 suppliers, 250,000 user members
representing over $725 billion in retail sales.
