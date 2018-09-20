Bamboo Rose : Launches Services as a Subscription Model

New offerings enable customers to better plan, innovate and collaborate with their multi-enterprise retail communities, saving 10 to 30 percent on technology investments

Bamboo Rose – the multi-enterprise product innovation platform connecting the retail community to discover, develop, and deliver products at digital speed — today announced the launch of their services as a subscription model. This model offers a portfolio of services driven by business outcomes and is delivered as a fixed-fee, multi-year subscription.

With this new subscription model, retailers can better leverage their technology investments and the Bamboo Rose platform, as well as gain regular, planned access to upgrades, industry experts and resources.

“When retailers purchase software to support their supply chain and sourcing operations, they are, on average, only using about 30 percent of that software’s capabilities – that’s a lot of shelf-ware,” said Chirag Patel, chief customer officer of Bamboo Rose. “With this offering, we see an opportunity to provide retailers with a software approach focused on continuous improvement and innovation that will also lower their technology costs by 10 to 30 percent per year over the long run.”

This new offering — which functions in on-premise or cloud environments — includes several different subscription services modules:

Platform upgrade: Enables Bamboo Rose customers to access new features first, avoid any potential out-of-compliance penalties, and allows them to stay ahead of trends by taking advantage of the latest retail supply chain technology, like visual dashboards and 3D sampling.

Enables Bamboo Rose customers to access new features first, avoid any potential out-of-compliance penalties, and allows them to stay ahead of trends by taking advantage of the latest retail supply chain technology, like visual dashboards and 3D sampling. Functional & technical optimization: Provides a 360 view of customer’s communities and thorough study of the business and technical environments to optimize user experience.

Provides a 360 view of customer’s communities and thorough study of the business and technical environments to optimize user experience. Advisory services : Offers access to Bamboo Rose experts and regular on-site workshops that explore retail trends like digital innovation, keeping customers up-to-date on the fast-changing retail landscape.

: Offers access to Bamboo Rose experts and regular on-site workshops that explore retail trends like digital innovation, keeping customers up-to-date on the fast-changing retail landscape. Packaged training services: Includes extensive application and technical training for classroom-based customers to support advanced platform use, helping customers take greater ownership of the technology and explore new applications for their unique businesses.

For more information about Bamboo Rose, visit bamboorose.com.

About Bamboo Rose

Bamboo Rose helps the retail community cross the digital chasm to discover, develop, and deliver products at consumer speed. Bamboo Rose offers the only end-to-end product innovation platform that combines a digital B2B Marketplace, intelligent Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Sourcing, Purchase Order, Global Trade Management (GTM), and Sales Order. We help retailers and suppliers simplify the product creation and delivery process to bring great products to market faster, more efficiently, and at higher margins. Our company is made up of retail experts with decades of experience at some of the largest global retailers. Bamboo Rose serves over 85 tier one retailers, 400 brands, 35,000 suppliers, 250,000 user members representing over $725 billion in retail sales.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005690/en/